Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls: April 5 to 11

April 5: Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Lake Nelson Lane; Welfare check, Rodes Farm Drive; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Afton Mountain Road; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tye River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Albemarle Co.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, The Pines Lane; Theft, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Chapel Hollow Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Farrar Lane; Property damage, Pilot View Lane; one traffic stop;
April 6: Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Paloma Farm Lane; Transport, Complex; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Drunk in public, Richmond Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Level Green Road; Assist motorist, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Assist citizen, Truslows Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Tanbark Plaza; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; two traffic stops;
April 7: Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Welfare check, Cabell Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Beech Grove Road; Follow up, East Branch Loop; Suspicious person/vehicle, Jacks Hill Road; Disturbance, Keys Chruch Road; Disturbance, Lowesville Road; Property damage, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Lake Nelson Lane; Disturbance, East Branch Loop; Fraud, Village Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Phillips Lane; Burglary, Front St.; Traffic accident, James River Road; 911 call, Turner Lane; Follow up, Lake View Lane; Road hazard, Horseshoe Road; Burglary alarm, Tanbark Plaza; Abandoned vehicle, Riverside Drive; Lock out service, Level Green Road; Miscellaneous call, Adial Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Callohill Drive; Traffic accident, Adial Road;
April 8: Burglary alarm, Napier Loop; Follow up, Laurel Road; Follow up, East Branch Loop; Stolen vehicle, Walnut Lane; Follow up, Lowesville Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Harassment, Rhue Hollow Road; Theft, Tye River Road; Welfare check, Eades Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Theft, High Peak Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Fletchers Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Beech Grove Road; Harassment, Richmond Hwy.; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.;
April 9: Follow up, Blueberry Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; Burglary alarm, East Branch Loop; Road hazard, Tye River Road; Larceny, Harris Lane; Property damage, Little Lake Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Laurel Road; Suspicious activity, James River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Lowesville Road; Welfare check, Front St.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Transport, Buckingham Correction Facility; Road hazard, Gold Mine Lane; Welfare check, River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; five traffic stops;
April 10: Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish River Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Front St.; Property damage, Hubbards Hill Lane; Follow up, Richmond Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Piney Mountain Lane; Found items, Wilson Hill Road; Welfare check, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Williamstown Road; Disturbance, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Mann Lane; Follow up, Laurel Road; Suspicious activity, Tye River Road; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Front St.; Miscellaneous call, Lynchburg; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; two traffic stops;
April 11: Follow up, Front St.; Assist fire, Tye Brook Hwy.; Welfare check, Tye Brook Hwy.; Traffic accident, Rose Mill Road; Larceny, Towler Way; Traffic accident, Oak Ridge Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Critzer Shop Road; Disturbance, River Road; Burglary alarm, Phoenix Road; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Cabell Road; Suspicious activity, Laurel Road; Property damage, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Traffic control, Schuyler Road; Follow up, Brownings Cove; Suspicious person/vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Assist motorist, River Road; nine traffic stops.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office