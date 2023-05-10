APRIL 9
Suspicious person/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Phoenix Road; Disturbance, Howardsville Turnpike; Threats, Patrick Henry Hwy; Disturbance, Phoenix Road; Trespass, Bland Wade Lane; Theft, Helena Lane; Theft, Trey Lane; Property damage, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Tye Brook Hwy.; Follow up, Taylor Creek Road; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Woodson Road; 911 call, Mountain Cove Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Greenfield Road; 8 traffic stops.
APRIL 10
Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Foggy Bottom Farm; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Burglary, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Maple Lane; Suspicious activity, Montreal Lane; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Afton Mountain Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Identity theft, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Tiffany Lane; Warrant service, Tye River Road; Miscellaneous call, Fort Griffin Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Trespass, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Afton Mountain Road; 28 traffic stops.
APRIL 11
Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Assist motorist, James River Road; Assist agency, Montreal Lane; Suspicious activity, Front St.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Main St.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Vehicle fire, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Faber Road; Drug violation, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Stagecoach Road; Traffic accident, Arrington Road; Burglary, Montreal Lane; 17 traffic stops.
APRIL 12
Suspicious person/vehicle, Keys Church Road; Assist agency, Tanbark Plaza; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Afton Mountain Road; Building check, Afton Circle; Building check, Afton Circle; Warrant service, Russell Way; Larceny, Montreal Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Jonesboro Road; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Fraud, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Stevens Cove Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Theft, Chapel Hollow Road; Disabled vehicle, Oak Ridge Road; Traffic control, Chapel Hollow Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Montreal Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Lake View Lane, 3 traffic stops.
APRIL 13
Building check, Stoney Creek; Suspicious activity, Old Rose Mill Road; Miscellaneous call, Miles Lane; Disturbance, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Junk/trash complaint, Ponton Lane; Follow up, Appleberry Mountain Road; Theft, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Montreal Lane; Harassment, Deer Run Lane; Transport, Complex; Assist citizen, Brownings Cove; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Sunrise Drive; Burglary alarm, Crandall Run; 9 traffic stops.
APRIL 14
Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Lake View Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Old Roseland Road; Trespass, Fork Mountain Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Tiffany Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Front St.; Building check, Callohill Drive; 26 traffic stops.
APRIL 15
Miscellaneous call, Lake Nelson Lane; 911 call, Ryan Circle; Shots fired, Edgehill Way; DUI, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Ponton Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Junk/trash complaitn, Stagebridge Road; Building check, Norwood Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Old Roseland Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; 911 call, Northside Lane; DUI, Lowesville Road; 12 traffic stops.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office