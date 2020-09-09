Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls Aug. 15 to 21

AUG. 18

Suspicious activity, Morse Lane; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Helena Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Drug violation, Rockfish River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Hughes Lane; Harassment, Union Hill Drive; Disturbance, Main St.; Assist agency, Beech Grove Road; Trespass, Courthouse Square; Threats, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Gentry Lane; Disturbance, Tye Brook Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Salem Road; Follow up, High Peak Lane; Stalking, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Emblys Gap Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; three traffic stops;

AUG. 19

Disabled vehicle, Front St.; Disabled vehicle, Irish Road; Trash complaint, Rainbow Drive; Reckless driving, Salem Road ; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Appleberry Mountain Road; Welfare check, Peavine Lane; Burglary, Buena Vista Drive; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy. Suspicious person / vehicle, Afton Mountain Road; Fraud, Callohill Drive; Civil dispute, Sherwood Forest Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Transport, Courthouse Square; three traffic stops;

Aug. 20

Miscellaneous call, Truslows Lane; Trespass, Ridge Drive; Miscellaneous call, Glen Thorn Loop; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Trespass, Cedar Creek Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Lynchburg; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; two traffic stops;