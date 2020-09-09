Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls Aug. 15 to 21

AUG. 15
Property damage, Truslows Lane; Miscellaneous call, Colleen; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Da Boyz Place; Lock out service, Hilltop Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Perry Lane; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Laurel Road; Disturbance, Marietta Lane; Noise complaint, Peoni Place; Suspicious person/vehicle, Callohill Drive; six traffic stops;
AUG. 16
Follow up, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Lowesville Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Center Hill Lane; Property damage, Beech Grove Road; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Variety Mills Road; Property damage, Center Hill Lane; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Property damage, Lake Nelson Lane; Traffic accident, Beech Grove Road; two traffic stops;
AUG. 17
Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Washington Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Larceny, Sunset Lane; Welfare check, Tye River Road; Suspicious activity, Eagle Mountain Drive; Follow up, Beech Grove Road; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Trespass, Rockfish River Road; Welfare check, Stoney Creek; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Whippoorwill Lane; Civil dispute, Tye River Road; Follow up, Laurel Road; Road hazard, Craigtown Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Beech Grove Road; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Lowesville Road; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; two traffic stops;
AUG. 18
Suspicious activity, Morse Lane; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Helena Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Drug violation, Rockfish River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Hughes Lane; Harassment, Union Hill Drive; Disturbance, Main St.; Assist agency, Beech Grove Road; Trespass, Courthouse Square; Threats, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Gentry Lane; Disturbance, Tye Brook Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Salem Road; Follow up, High Peak Lane; Stalking, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Emblys Gap Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; three traffic stops;
AUG. 19
Disabled vehicle, Front St.; Disabled vehicle, Irish Road; Trash complaint, Rainbow Drive; Reckless driving, Salem Road ; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Appleberry Mountain Road; Welfare check, Peavine Lane; Burglary, Buena Vista Drive; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy. Suspicious person / vehicle, Afton Mountain Road; Fraud, Callohill Drive; Civil dispute, Sherwood Forest Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Transport, Courthouse Square; three traffic stops;
Aug. 20
Miscellaneous call, Truslows Lane; Trespass, Ridge Drive; Miscellaneous call, Glen Thorn Loop; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Trespass, Cedar Creek Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Lynchburg; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; two traffic stops;
Aug. 21
Disturbance, Lowesville Road; Follow up, Campbells Mountain Road; Burglary alarm, Napier Loop; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Larceny, Lowesville Road; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Property damage, Avon Road; Property damage, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Piedmont Road; Follow up, River Road; Follow up, Helena Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Drug violation, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Hughes Lane; Suspicious activity, River Road; Follow up, Lowesville Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Lowesville Road; Trespass, Cabell Road; Burglary alarm, Mosbys Run; Miscellaneous call, Cosby Hollow Lane; Road hazard, Lodebar Est.; Larceny, Wildwood Lane.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
