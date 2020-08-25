 Skip to main content
Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls Aug. 6 to 7

Aug. 6

Disturbance, Ridge Drive; Suspicious activity, Grape Lawn Drive; Disturbance, Callohill Drive; Lock out service, Tiffany Lane; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Amherst; Building check, Variety Mills Road; Lost items, Cary Lane; Welfare check, Variety Mills Road; Fraud, Deer Run Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; four traffic stops.

Aug. 7

Suspicious person/vehicle, South Powells Island; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Lock out service, Old Ridge Road; Threats, Nelmonte Lane; Follow up, Creekview Lane; Welfare check, Variety Mills Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Diggs Mountain Road; Miscellaneous call, Greenfield Road; Follow up, Main St.; Miscellaneous call, Russell Way; Welfare check, Greenberry Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Transport, Courthouse Square; Theft, Lowesville Road; Follow up, Critzer Shop Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish School Lane; Miscellaneous call, Amherst; Transport, Western State Hospital; Suspicious person/vehicle, Donahue Lane; two traffic stops.

Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

