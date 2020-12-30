Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls Dec. 5 to 11

Dec. 5: Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Glade Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Batesville Road; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Main Street; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespass, Deer Run Lane; Fraud, Fox Hollow Road; Shots fired, Tye Brook Hwy.; Burglary, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Truslows Lane; Road hazard, Montreal Lane; Miscellaneous call, Waddell Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; 14 traffic stops;
Dec. 6: Threats, Gold Mine Lane; Assist agency, Jonesboro Road; Hit and run, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Chapel Hollow Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Blue Ridge Parkway; Theft, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Gladstone Road; Road hazard, Irish Road; Disabled vehicle, Arrington Road; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Spotlighting, Love Road; four traffic stops;
Dec. 7: Follow up, Marietta Lane; Welfare check, Jonesboro Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Adial Road; Welfare check, Marietta Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Civil dispute, James River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Rockfish River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Cedar Creek Road; Suspicious activity, Tye River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; one traffic stop;
Dec. 8: Disturbance, Glass Hollow Road; Warrant service, Ryan Circle; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Front St.; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Assist agency, Richmond Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, The Pines Lane; Lock out service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Drug violation, Ryan Circle; Suspicious activity, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Welfare check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Fraud, Freshwater Cove Lane; three traffic stops;
Dec. 9: Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Building check, Piedmont Road; Pursuit, Richmond Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Gold Mine Lane; Disturbance, Callohill Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish River Road; Larceny, Afton Mtn. Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Jones Creek Lane; Lost item, Crawfords View Road; Threats, Courthouse Square; Follow up, James River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Tanbark Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Glade Road; four traffic stops;
Dec.10: Miscellaneous call, Richmond Hwy.; Spotlighting, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Beech Grove Road; Trespass, Mayo Creek Lane; Traffic accident, Cow Hollow Road; Harassment, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Montreal Lane; Lost item, Clay Pool Road; Abandoned vehicle, James River Road; Civil dispute, Turner Town Lane; Found property, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Hughes Lane; Follow up, Marietta Lane; Welfare check, Phoenix Road; Larceny, Mill Lane; Traffic accident, Rose Mill Road; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.;
Dec. 11: Forgery, Callohill Drive; Junk/trash complaint, Richmond Hwy.; Disturbance, Front St.; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Glass Hollow Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Ridge St.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Deer Run Lane; Disabled vehicle, 64; six traffic stops.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff's Office