 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls, Dec. 6 to Dec. 12

  • 0

DEC. 6

Warrant service, High Peak Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Threats, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Carter Road; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Fork Mountain Lane; Assist agency, Oak Grove Lane; Theft, Nancys Drive; Welfare check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Fork Mountain Lane; Follow up, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Cedar Creek Road; Follow up, Salem Road; Burglary, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Welfare check, Rockfish River Road; Assist agency, Salem Road; Suspicious person/ vehicle, Rockfish Crossing; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Taylor Creek Road; Abandoned vehicle, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Medical call, Zoo Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; 10 traffic stops

DEC. 7

Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Aerial Drive; Follow up, Salem Road; Follow up, Norwood Road; Follow up, Gunter Hollow; Warrant service, Salem Road; Disturbance, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Phoenix Road; Miscellaneous call, Rock Spring Road; Warrant service, Pauls Creek Road; Vehicle fire, Findlay Mountain Roadd; Disturbance, Adial Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Truslows Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Adial Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Beech Grove Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Ridge Drive; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Burglary, Williamstown Road; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Harassment, Front Street; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tye Brook Hwy.; 5 traffic stops

People are also reading…

DEC. 8

Suspicious activity, Laurel Road; Miscellaneous call, Phoenix Road; Follow up, Main Street; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Coxs Creek Lane; Lock out service, Lowesville Road; Follow up, Rock Fence Road; Follow up, Salem Road; Trespass, Salem Road; Follow up, Tye River Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rainbow Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 2 traffic stops

DEC. 9

Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Gunter Hollow Lane; Assist motorist, Callohill Drive; Traffic accident, Oak Ridge Road; Follow up, Schuyler Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Richmond Hwy.; ID theft, Truslows Lane; Burglary alarm, Rainbow Ridge Road; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy; Welfare check, Schuyler Road; Miscellaneous call, Rose Mill Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Richmond Hwy.; Building check, Chapel Hollow Road; Traffic control, Chapel Hollow Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Royal Oaks Lane; Building check, Love Road; Traffic accident, Critzer Shop Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 3 traffic stops

DEC. 10

Miscellaneous call, Greenfield Road; Noise complaint, Callohill Drive; Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; Disturbance, Falling Rock Drive; Follow up, Schuyler Road; Road hazard, Adial Road; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Road hazard, Kingswood Lane; Disturbance, Callohill Drive; Property damage, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Road hazard, Tye Brook Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Main Street; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Norwood Road; Lock out service, Keys Church Road

DEC. 11

Burglary alarm, Front Street; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Vineyard Lane; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Old Ridge Road; Larceny, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Callohill Drive; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist agency, Cabel Road; Miscellaneous call, Cherry Grove Lane, 4 traffic stops

DEC. 12

Medical call, Ridge Drive; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Cabell Road; Warrant service, Jacks Hill Road; Medical, Lowesville Road; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 2 traffic stops

Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local economy looking up, but stumbling blocks remain

Local economy looking up, but stumbling blocks remain

After two years of pandemic-related business closures and social restrictions followed by a Greek alphabet full of virus mutants, supply chain issues and odd product shortages from toilet paper to cat food, Central Virginia’s economy is looking up, at least by the numbers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert