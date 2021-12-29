Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls, Dec. 6 to Dec. 12

DEC. 6
Warrant service, High Peak Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Threats, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Carter Road; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Fork Mountain Lane; Assist agency, Oak Grove Lane; Theft, Nancys Drive; Welfare check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Fork Mountain Lane; Follow up, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Cedar Creek Road; Follow up, Salem Road; Burglary, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Welfare check, Rockfish River Road; Assist agency, Salem Road; Suspicious person/ vehicle, Rockfish Crossing; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Taylor Creek Road; Abandoned vehicle, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Medical call, Zoo Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; 10 traffic stops
DEC. 7
Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Aerial Drive; Follow up, Salem Road; Follow up, Norwood Road; Follow up, Gunter Hollow; Warrant service, Salem Road; Disturbance, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Phoenix Road; Miscellaneous call, Rock Spring Road; Warrant service, Pauls Creek Road; Vehicle fire, Findlay Mountain Roadd; Disturbance, Adial Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Truslows Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Adial Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Beech Grove Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Ridge Drive; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Burglary, Williamstown Road; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Harassment, Front Street; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tye Brook Hwy.; 5 traffic stops
DEC. 8
Suspicious activity, Laurel Road; Miscellaneous call, Phoenix Road; Follow up, Main Street; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Coxs Creek Lane; Lock out service, Lowesville Road; Follow up, Rock Fence Road; Follow up, Salem Road; Trespass, Salem Road; Follow up, Tye River Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rainbow Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 2 traffic stops
DEC. 9
Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Gunter Hollow Lane; Assist motorist, Callohill Drive; Traffic accident, Oak Ridge Road; Follow up, Schuyler Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Richmond Hwy.; ID theft, Truslows Lane; Burglary alarm, Rainbow Ridge Road; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy; Welfare check, Schuyler Road; Miscellaneous call, Rose Mill Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Richmond Hwy.; Building check, Chapel Hollow Road; Traffic control, Chapel Hollow Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Royal Oaks Lane; Building check, Love Road; Traffic accident, Critzer Shop Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 3 traffic stops
DEC. 10
Miscellaneous call, Greenfield Road; Noise complaint, Callohill Drive; Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; Disturbance, Falling Rock Drive; Follow up, Schuyler Road; Road hazard, Adial Road; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Road hazard, Kingswood Lane; Disturbance, Callohill Drive; Property damage, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Road hazard, Tye Brook Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Main Street; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Norwood Road; Lock out service, Keys Church Road
DEC. 11
Burglary alarm, Front Street; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Vineyard Lane; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Old Ridge Road; Larceny, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Callohill Drive; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist agency, Cabel Road; Miscellaneous call, Cherry Grove Lane, 4 traffic stops
DEC. 12
Medical call, Ridge Drive; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Cabell Road; Warrant service, Jacks Hill Road; Medical, Lowesville Road; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 2 traffic stops
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office