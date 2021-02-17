Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls: Feb. 1 to 7

Feb. 1: Abandoned vehicle, Rose Mill Road; Robbery, Callohill Drive; Noise violation, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Rockfish River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Harassment, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Heards Mountain Road; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Avon Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Allens Creek Road; Trespass, Salem Road; Fraud, Davis Creek Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Salem Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Harvey Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Front St.; Suspicious person/vehicle. Callohill Drive; two Traffic stops;
Feb. 2: Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Coxs Creek Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Keys Church Road; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Warrant service, Berry Hill Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Rainbow Ridge Road; Follow up, Salem Road; Welfare check, Starvale Lane; Traffic accident, Tye River Road; Assist agency, Truslows Lane; Disabled vehicle, Sky Cliff Place; Disabled vehicle, Irish Road; Welfare check, Phoenix Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square;
Feb. 3: Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Eades Lane; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Oak Ridge Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Front St.; Assist citizen, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Welfare check, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Fox Hollow Road; Vehicle fire, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Coxs Creek Lane; three traffic stops;
Feb. 4: Building check, Main Street; Building check, Main Street; Building check, Front Street; Building check, Front Street; Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; Suspicious activity, S. Powells Island Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, James River Road; Theft, Heartwood Circle; Civil dispute, Fox Hollow Road; Assist agency, Fort Griffin Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Main St.; Traffic control, Painter Mountain Lane; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Welfare check, Fort Griffin Lane; Follow up, Fox Hollow Road; Burglary, Quail Run Drive; Follow up, Fox Hollow Road; Harassment, Fox Hollow Road; Follow up, Quail Run Drive; Harassment, Tye River Road; Drug violation, Fox Hollow Road; Fraud, Fox Hollow Road; Lock out service, Fox Hollow Road; Drug violation, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; two traffic stops;
Feb. 5: Burglary alarm, Far Knob Climb; Traffic accident, Rockfish River Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Fox Hollow Road; Theft, Main St.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist agency, Davis Creek Lane; Follow up, Logging Camp Lane; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Front St.; Welfare check, Blueberry Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Eades Lane; Fraud, Windy Acres Circle; Follow up, Main St.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Assist motorist, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Critzer Shop Road; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Ridge Drive; Warrant service, Woodson Road; Miscellaneous call, Woodson Road; Reckless driving, Gold Mine Lane; one traffic stop;
Feb. 6: Disabled vehicle, Sleepy Hollow Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Laurel Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Fox Hollow Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Farrar Lane; Lock out service, Crabtree Falls Hwy; Pursuit, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Rockfish River Road; Shots fired, James River Road; Lock out service, Hubbards Hill Lane; Suspicious activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; three traffic stops;
Feb. 7: Assist motorist, Campbells Mountain Road; 911 call, Carlton Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Creek Road; Follow up, Laurel Road; Larceny, Hillside Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Noise complaint, Gunter Hollow Lane; Welfare check, Marietta Lane; Pursuit, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; one Traffic stop.