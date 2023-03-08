FEB. 12
Assist agency, Beech Grove Road; Abandoned vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Dick Woods Road; Disabled vehicle, Beech Grove Roa; Suspicious person/vehicle, Glade Road; Assist rescue, Harmony Lane; Assist rescue, Front St.; Burglary alarm, Brookside Lane; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 3 traffic stops.
FEB. 13 Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Building check, Tanbark Drive; Building check, Avon Road; Building check, Mill Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Lake Nelson Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Tye Brook Hwy.; Traffic accident, Colleen Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Main St.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Bills Lane; Follow up, Lake Nelson Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Walkers Mountain Road; Warrant service, Front St.; Lock out service, Maple Lane; Fraud, Main St.; Property damage, Harris Lane; Warrant service, Walkers Mountain Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Building check, Mill Lane; Suspicious activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Cove Mountain Lane; 3 traffic stops.
FEB. 14
Disabled vehicle, Wilson Hill Road; Lock out service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Jefferson Lane; Warrant service, New Mount Lane; Warrant service, Ridge Drive; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Coxs Creek Lane; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Tye Brook Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, James River Road; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Lake View Lane; Assist citizen, Harris Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Morse Lane; Assist citizen, Tanbark Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Mosbys Run; 8 traffic stops.
FEB. 15
Assist agency, Glass Hollow Road; Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; Fraud, Hubbards Hill Lane; Transport, Ryan Circle; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Weapons violation, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Rodes Valley Drive; Trash complaint, Roseland Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Woodland Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, McClain Hl.; Property destruction, Front St.; Trespass, Lowesville Road; Follow up, Greenfield Road; Property damage, Wilson Drive; Transport, Complex; Transport, Complex; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 2 traffic stops.
FEB. 16
Building check, Front St.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Front St.; Building check, Front St.; Building check, Phoenix Road; Building check, Variety Mills Road; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Jones Creek Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Harris Lane; Trespass, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Middle River Regional Jail; Suspicious activity, Harmony Lane; Transport, Blue Ridge Detention; Fraud, Adial Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Variety Mills Road; Follow up, Rodes Valley Drive; Transport, Blue Ridge Detention; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 9 traffic stops.
FEB. 17
Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Windy Acres Circle; Suspicious person/vehicle, Morse Lane; Follow up, Thomas Drive; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Williamstown Road; Found property, Beech Grove Road; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Callohill Drive; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Patrick Henry Hwy.; 12 traffic stops.
FEB. 18
Building check, Variety Mills Road; Lost item, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Noise complaint, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Ennis Mountain Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Afton Mountain Road; Burglary alarm, Front St.; Welfare check, Ridge Drive; Found property, Royal Orchard Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Glade Road; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; 13 traffic stops.
FEB. 19 Civil dispute, Turner Lane; 911 call, Ennis Mountain Road; Transport, Lowesville Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Jennys Creek Road; Assist agency, Perkins Mill Road; Warrant service, Lowesville Road; Warrant service, Quail Run Drive; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Tanbark Drive; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Orchard Park Lane; Traffic accident, Front St.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Lowesville Road; Warrant service, Quail Run Drive; Structure fire, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Afton Mountain RoadAssist agency, Woodson Road; Road hazard, Tye Brook Hwy. Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 8 traffic stops.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office