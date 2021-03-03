 Skip to main content
Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls: Feb 16 to 21

Feb. 15: Warrant service, Track Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, James River Road; Disturbance, Union Hill Drive; Theft, Keys Church Road; Fraud, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Traffic accident, Variety Mills Road; Lock out service, Helena Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Williamstown Road; Warrant service, Rockfish Crossing; Warrant service, Keys Church Road; Warrant service, Phoenix Road; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Civil dispute, Greenfield Road; four traffic stops;

Feb. 16: Warrant service, Phoenix Road; Warrant service, Farrar Lane; Warrant service Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Piney River; Follow up, Salem Road; Fraud, Lakeland Lane; Suspicious activity, Paloma Farm Lane; Miscellaneous call, Glade Road; Property damage, River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Noise complaint, Beech Grove Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Rainbow Drive; Follow up, Fairfax Ave.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Callohill Drive; Civil dispute, Schuyler Road; Welfare check, Centenary Drive; Burglary, Avon Road; Miscellaneous call, Greenfield Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Jonesboro Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; one traffic stop;

Feb. 17: Disturbance, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish School Lane; Threats, Howardsville Tpk.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Rodgers Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Falls Lane; Theft, Rockfish River Road; Disturbance, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Rockfish River Road; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Tye Brook Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Moses Mountain Road; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish River Road; Medical alarm, Hager Lane; three traffic stops;

Feb. 18: Disturbance, Blueberry Lane; Assist agency, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Threats, Lincoln Lane; Harassment, Patrick Henry Hwy.; 911 call, Pharsalia Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, High Peak Lane; Miscellaneous call, Lincoln Lane; Road hazard, Afton Mountain Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish School Lane; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Front St.; Building check, Front St.; Building check, Front St.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Front St.; Assist agency, Arrington Road; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; one traffic stop;

Feb. 19: Warrant service, Mountain View Apartment Drive; Warrant service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Berry Hill Road; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Warrant service, Woodson Lane; Warrant service, Rockfish Crossing; Warrant service, Keys Church Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Fraud, Rockfish River Road; Road hazard, Laurel Road; Assist agency, Laurel Road; Welfare check, Hager Lane; Trash complaint, Cove Valley Lane; Assist agency, Rocky Top Lane; Abandoned vehicle, Friendship Way; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Lake Nelson Lane;

Feb. 20: Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Variety Mills Road; Warrant service, Sleepy Hollow Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Rocky Road; Assist agency, Ponton Lane; Theft, Duncan Hollow Loop; Welfare check, Front St.; Welfare check, Ridge Drive; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Medical alarm, Hager Lane; Civil dispute, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Union School Drive; Parking complaint, S. Powells Island Road; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; two traffic stops;

Feb. 21: Miscellaneous call, Windy Acres Drive; Warrant service, Norwood Road; Disturbance, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespass, Salem Road; Welfare check, River Road; Larceny, Front St.; Follow up, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Front St.; Civil dispute, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tye River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tye Brook Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Stolen vehicle, Delvin Drive; three traffic stops.

