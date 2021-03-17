Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls: Feb. 22 to March 7

Feb. 22: Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary, Avon Road; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Vehicle fire, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, James River Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Courthouse Square; Assist motorist, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Theft, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Theft, Callohill Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Sleepy Hollow Road; Assist motorist, Richmond Hwy.; Welfare check, Marietta Lane; Trespass, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; one traffic stop;
Feb. 23: Suspicious activity, Marietta Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Piedmont Road; Warrant service, Mountain Road; Larceny, Hill Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Montreal Lane; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Roseland Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Variety Mills Road; Welfare check, Norwood Road; Follow up, James River Road; Building check, Afton Circle; Miscellaneous call, River Road; Building check, Avon Road; Welfare check, Goodloe Retreat Drive; Traffic accident, Lowesville Road; two traffic stops;
Feb. 24: Follow up, Crawfords View Road; Follow up, Hillside Lane; Threats, Critzer Shop Road; Property damage, Tye River Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Stagecoach Road; Fraud, Waters Edge Lane; Fraud, Stagebridge Road; Miscellaneous call, Richmond Hwy.; Trespass, Norwood Road; Shots fired, Stagebridge Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Goldmine St.; Fraud, Carter Hill Road; Reckless driving, Gold Mine Lane; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Rockfish River Road; Welfare check, Glade Road; Harassment, Durrett Town Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Cow Hollow Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, River Road; 911 call, Hunting Lodge Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tucson Lane; six traffic stops;
Feb. 25: Suspicious activity, Craigtown Road; Disabled vehicle, Tye Brook Hwy; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Walnut Ridge Drive; Assist citizen, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Burglary alarm, James River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Amherst; Miscellaneous call, Randolph Lane; Follow up, Duncan Hollow Loop; Follow up, James River Road; Theft, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Larceny, Sugar Hill Loop; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Russell Way; Disturbance, Giles Lane; Follow up, Allens Creek Road; two traffic stops;
Feb. 26: Suspicious person/vehicle, Mann Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Brookside Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Lost item, Front St.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Mosbys Run; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Welfare check, Faber Road; Traffic accident, I-64; Threats, River Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Glade Road; Follow up, East Branch Loop; two traffic stops;
Feb. 27: Transport, Courthouse Square; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Lock out service, Hickory Spring Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Trash complaint, South Powells Island Road; Assist citizen, Shiloh Loop; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Jones Creek Lane; Shots fired, Avon Road; Follow up, Centenary Drive; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; three traffic stops;
Feb. 28: Building check, Lowesville Road; Transport, Giles Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Welfare check, Lakeland Lane; Trespass, Lowesville Road; Trespass, Swannanoa Lane; Stolen vehicle, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Beech Grove Road; Building check, Beech Grove Road; one traffic stop.
March 1: Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Stalking, Glass Hollow Road; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Welfare check, Richmond Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Theft, Norwood Road; Miscellaneous call, Ponton Lane; Assist agency, Ryan Circle; Warrant service, Mountain Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Ponton Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Creekview Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Stonegate Lane; Warrant service, Stonegate Lane; Warrant service, Jennys Creek Road; Warrant service, Phoenix Road; Warrant service, James River Road; Fraud, Rocky Road; Warrant service, Salem Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Glade Road; two traffic stops;
March 2: Suspicious activity, Deer Run Drive; Shots fired, Vineyard Lane; Disturbance, Truslows Lane; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Dixie Airport Road; Welfare check, Crawleys Creek Road; Civil dispute, Rockfish River Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary, High Peak Lane; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Giles Lane; Harassment, Lake Nelson Lane; Property damage, Quail Run Drive; Follow up, Jones Creek Lane; Welfare check, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Quail Run Drive; Harassment, Lake Nelson Lane; Found property, Diggs Mountain Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Gold Mine Lane; Follow up, Allens Creek Road; Threats, Durrett Town Road; Warrant service, Stongegate Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Welfare check, Deer Run Lane; Welfare check, Jefferson Lane; Warrant service, Montreal Lane; Welfare check, New Mount Lane; Warrant service, Toms Lane; Follow up, Rose Mill Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Harassment, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Davis Creek Lane; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; three traffic stops;
March 3: Suspicious person, vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Lake View Lane; Trespass, Cow Hollow Road; Follow up, Stagebridge Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Afton Circle; Building check, Afton Depot Lane; Miscellaneous call, Cabell Mountain Lane; ID theft, Grape Lawn Drive; Theft, Afton Mountain Road; Welfare check, Front St.; Property damage, Gunter Hollow Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Lake Nelson Lane; Assist agency, Grape Lawn Drive; Follow up, S. Powells Island Road; Welfare check, Hager Lane; Building check, Rockfish River Road; Building check, Rockfish River Road; Building check, Rockfish River Road;
March 4: Assist agency, Irish Road; Burglary alarm, Rocky Road; Follow up, Sunrise Drive; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Giles Lane; Follow up, Sunrise Drive; Follow up, High Peak Lane; Civil dispute, James River Road; Civil dispute, Clay Pool Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Lake Nelson Lane; Follow up, Trey Lane; Disturbance, Buena Vista Drive; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Threats, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Gold Mine Lane; Larceny, Brent Manor Lane; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Tye River Road; Miscellaneous call, Morse Lane; Miscellaneous call, Front St.; one traffic stop;
March 5: Suspicious person/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Welfare check, Ridge Drive; Disturbance, Paloma Farm Lane; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Disturbance, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Hunting Lodge Road; Follow up, Rodgers Lane; Property damage, Davis Creek Lane; Follow up, Durrett Town Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Tye River Depot Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Giles Lane; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Richmond Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Marietta Lane; Assist citizen, Riverside Drive; Warrant service, Piney River Drive; Follow up, Lowesville Road; Follow up, Rodgers Lane; Theft, Hunting Lodge Road; Abandoned vehicle, Nelson Ave.; Road hazard, River Road; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; seven traffic stops;
March 6: Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Giles Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Front St.; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Norwood Road; Follow up, Allens Creek Road; Stolen vehicle, Avon Road; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Shots fired, Eades Lane; Follow up, Tye Brook Hwy.; Follow up, Giles Lane; Vehicle fire, Piedmont Road; 10 traffic stops;
March 7: Miscellaneous call, Richmond Hwy.; Disturbance, Jonesboro Road; Suspicious activity, Tan Yard Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, River Road; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Rodgers Lane; Miscellaneous call, Russell Way; Brush fire, Adial Road; Follow up, Rodgers Lane; Follow up, Coxs Creek Lane; Disturbance, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Larceny, James River Road; Warrant service, Marietta Lane; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Montreal Lane; two traffic stops.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office