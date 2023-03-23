FEB. 26

Follow up, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Beech Grove Road; Lock out service, Micklem Lane; Traffic control, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Afton Cir.; Medical call, Mickens Road; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 12 traffic stops.

FEB. 27

Miscellaneous call, Davis Creek Ln.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Afton Mountain Road; Burglary, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Ridge Drive; Warrant service, Phoenix Road; Follow up, Walkers Mountain Road; Follow up, Ennis Mountain Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, High Peak Lane; Follow up, Jefferson Lane; Warrant service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Pharsalia Road; Warrant service, Hillside Lane; Illegal burn, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist agency, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Disabled vehicle, Adial Road; Building check, Afton Cir.; Assist fire, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Chapel Hollow Road; 3 traffic stops.

FEB. 28

Building check, Beech Grove Road; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Welfare check, Williamstown Road; Warrant service, Whippoorwill Lane; Reckless driving, Brownings Cove; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Front St.; Larceny, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Crawfords View Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Taylor Creek Road; Miscellaneous call, Quail Run Drive; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Pilot Mountain Hollow; Welfare check, Avon Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Harris Lane; Warrant service, Morse Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Proffitt Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square, 2 traffic stops.

MARCH 1

Transport, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Old Stoney Creek Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Harris Lane; Reckless driving, River Road; Warrant service, Trey Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Found property, Arrington Road; Weapon violation, Tye River Road; Burglary, Norwood Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Crawfords View Road; Building check, Norwood Road; Welfare check, Salem Road.

MARCH 2

Disturbance, Lake View Lane; Assist citizen, Davis Creek Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Theft, Three Sisters Lane; Disabled vehicle, Rhue Hollow Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Chapel Hollow Road; Assist agency, Lodebar Estates; Assist citizen, Truslows Lane; Assist agency, Rockfish School Lane; Welfare check, Salem Road; Follow up, Tye River Road; Property damage, Truslows Lane; Follow up, Ryan Circle; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Cove Mountain Lane; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 3 traffic stops.

MARCH 3

Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Irish Road; Lock out service, Edgehill Way; Traffic accident, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Welfare check, Pauls Creek Road; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary, Crawfords View Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Tanbark Drive; Warrant service, Trey Lane; Warrant service, Tanbark Drive; Lock out service, Gladstone Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; 2 traffic stops.

MARCH 4

Hit and run, Tanbark Drive; Building check, James River Road; Follow up, James River Road; Follow up, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Crawfords View Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Harassment, James River Road; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist agency, Rockfish River Road; Property damage, Rockfish River Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, High Point Lane; Disturbance, Callohill Drive; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Bland Wade Lane; Noise complaint, Ridge Drive; 13 traffic stops.

Source: Nelson County Sheriff's Office