Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls: Feb. 7 to Feb. 13

FEB. 7

Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, River Road; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Avon Road; Warrant service, Tanbark Drive; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Warrant service, James River Road; Warrant service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Ridge Drive; Theft, Cub Creek Road; Miscellaneous call, Aerial Ddrive; Fraud, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Ponton Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Adial Road; Threats, Allens Creek Road; Warrant service, Gold Mine Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Cub Creek Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Tye River Road; Follow up, Windy Acres Circle; Warrant service, Tanbark Drive; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Chapel Hollow Road; Warrant service, Proffitt Lane; Hit & run, Richmond Hwy.; Transport, Lowesville Road; 6 traffic stops

FEB. 8

Miscellaneous call, Front Street; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Miscellaneous call, Walkers Mountain Road; Assist agency, Coxs Creek Lane; Follow up, N. Powells Island Road; Follow up, James River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Adial Road; Trespass, Harris Lane; Property damage, Hillside Lane; Disabled vehicle, Roseland Road; Fraud, Post Office Lane; Assist agency, Coxs Creek Lane; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Spruce Creek Lane; Warrant service, Tanbark Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Theft, Hillside Lane; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy, 3 traffic stops

FEB. 9

Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Lowesville Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Adial Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Front Street; Warrant service, Buck Mountain Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Vehicle, Fire, Afton Mtn. Road; Follow up, Lowesville Road; Follow up, Main Street; Disturbance, Sleepy Hollow Road; Follow up, Rockfish Crossing; Property damage, Arrington Road; Warrant service, Hillside Lane; Larceny, Findlay Mountain Road; Warrant service, River Road; Follow up, Laurel Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Building check, Callohill Drive; Building check, Front Street; Building check, Front St.; Building check, Front Street; 3 traffic stops

FEB. 10

Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Helena Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Front Street; Welfare check, Helena Lane; Welfare check, Callohill Drive; Welfare check, Hager Lane; ID Theft, Lake Nelson Lane; Threats, Cabell Mountain Lane; Warrant service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist agency, Richmond Hwy.; Assist agency, Buck Mountain Lane; Warrant service, Ridge Drive; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Hughes Lane; Assist agency, Sleepy Hollow Road; Vehicle Fire, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Harris Lane; Miscellaneous call, Proffitt Lane; Medical call, Salem Road; Disturbance, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, River Road; Building check, Tanbark Plaza; 17 traffic stops

FEB. 11

Burglary, Front Street; Medical call, Norwood Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tye River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Chapel Hollow Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, St. James Church Road; Medical call, Berry Hill Road; Disturbance, Adial Road; Assist citizen, Ridge Drive; Warrant service, Harris Lane; Property damage, Tye River Road; Follow up, Harris Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespass, Harris Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Afton Mtn. Road; Follow up, Sleepy Hollow Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Rock Creek Lane; Miscellaneous call, Adial Road; Civil dispute, Cove Valley Lane; Property damage, Roseland Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Village Road; Warrant service, East Branch Loop; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Chapel Hollow Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, River Road; Traffic control, Chapel Hollow Road; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Main Street; Suspicious person/vehicle, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Glade Road; 9 traffic stops

FEB. 12

Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Brownings Cove; Disabled vehicle, Callohill Drive; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Allens Creek Road; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Medical call, Callohill Drive; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Afton; Miscellaneous call, Flat Woods Road; Burglary alarm, Chapel Hollow Road; Disturbance, Tye River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Lake Nelson Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Apple Blossom Ct.; Disturbance, Adial Road; Building check, Callohill Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Orchard Road; 5 traffic stops

FEB. 13

Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Horseshoe Mountain Road; Follow up, Laurel Road; Burglary alarm, Laurel Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Falling Rock Drive; Assist agency, Crabtree Falls Hwy; Property damage, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Tanbark Drive; Follow up, Berry Hill Road; Miscellaneous call, Tanbark Drive; Miscellaneous call, Cub Creek Road; Road hazard, River Road; Welfare check, Adial Road; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Piney River; Building check, Lowesville; Transport, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Callohill Drive

Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

