Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls: Feb. 8 to 14

Feb. 8: Traffic accident, James River Road; Road hazard, River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, E. High Street; Suspicious activity, Toms Lane; Civil dispute, Wilson Hill Road; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Farrar Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Front St.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Fox Hollow Road; Noise complaint, Gunter Hollow Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Spruce Creek Lane; Civil dispute, Fox Hollow Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rose Mill Road; two traffic stops;

Feb. 9: Disabled vehicle, Irish Road; Building check, Afton Circle; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Rodes Farm Drive; Road hazard, Irish Road; Assist agency, River Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Larceny, Lowesville Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Found items, Harpers Creek Lane; Fraud, Stevens Cove Road; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Follow up, Stoney Creek; Transport, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Building check, Afton Circle; Building check, Afton Depot Lane; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; five traffic stops;

Feb. 10: Building check, Callohill Drive; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Building check, Chapel Hollow Road; Lock out service, Phoenix Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Found property, Swannanoa Lane; Welfare check, Front St.; Assist motorist, Main St.; Warrant service, Aerial Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Aerial Drive; Follow up, Lowesville Road; Miscellaneous call, Critzer Shop Road; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Warrant service, Toms Lane; two traffic stops;

Feb. 11: Disabled vehicle, River Road; Transport, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Vintage Road; Traffic accident, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Fox Hollow Road; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Lowesville Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Sleepy Hollow Road; Warrant service, Coxs Creek Lane; Follow up, Langhorne Lane; Paper service, Keys Church Road; Traffic control, Beech Grove Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Threats, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Lowesville Road;

Feb. 12: Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy; Disabled vehicle, Wilson Hill Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, New York; Follow up, Greenfield Road; Follow up, Fox Hollow Road; Follow up, Sleepy Hollow Road; Lock out service, Harris Lane; Follow up, Fox Hollow Road; Miscellaneous call, Afton Mountain Road; Miscellaneous call, Fox Hollow Road; Follow up, Charlottesville; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Front St.; Assist motorist, Callohill Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Fortunes Cove Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; three traffic stops;

Feb. 13: Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Findlay Gap Drive; Suspicious activity, James River Road; 911 call, Cove Mountain Lane; Warrant service, Phoenix Road; Road hazard, Norwood Road; Road hazard, Hickory Creek Road; Road hazard, Nelmonte Lane; Property damage, Rockfish River Road; Road hazard, Tanbark Drive; 911 call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; one traffic stop;

Feb. 14: Burglary alarm, Brookside Lane; Road hazard, Laurel Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, New Mount Lane; Follow up, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; four traffic stops.

