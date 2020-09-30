 Skip to main content
Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls from Aug. 29 to Sept. 18

Aug. 29: Larceny, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Rockfish Crossing; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Laurel Road; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 911 call, Greenfield Road; Burglary alarm, Chapel Hollow Road; Warrant service, Montreal Lane; Warrant service, James River Road; Suspicious activity, Apple Lane; one traffic stop;

Aug. 30: Miscellaneous call, Priest Wilderness Trail; Assist citizen, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Lock out service, Main Street; Abandoned vehicle, Winterhaven Drive; Civil dispute, Adial Road; Miscellaneous call, South Powells Island Road; Burglary alarm, Front St.; Sick person, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; six traffic stops;

Aug. 31: Property damage, Fortunes Point Lane; Burglary alarm, Howardsville Tpk.; Transport, Complex; Miscellaneous call, Riverside Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Callohill Drive; Fraud, Jones Creek Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Crabtree Meadows; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Traffic accident, Laurel Road; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Fortunes Cove Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.;

Sept. 1: Traffic accident, Richmond Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Tye River Road; Follow up, River Road; Warrant service, Riverfield Farm Lane; Suspicious activity, River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Ridge Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Emblys Gap Road; Harassment, Glade Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.;

Sept. 2: Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; 911 call, Cove Mountain Lane; Miscellaneous call, Glade Road; Drug violation, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Rocky Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Loitering, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Road hazard, Findlay Mountain Road; Reckless driving, I-64; Suspicious activity, Rocky Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Glade Road; two traffic stops;

Sept. 3: Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Amherst/Nelson line; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Lowesville Road; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Jones Creek Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Stagebridge Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Rocky Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Critzer Shop Road; 25 traffic stops;

Sept. 4: Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Adial Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Glenthorne Loop; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Drug violation, Variety Mills Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Brookside Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Front St.; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Civil dispute, Afton Mountain Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Adial Road; Follow up, Adial Road; Pursuit, Adial Road; Larceny, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, River Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Rocky Road; Disabled vehicle, Callohill Drive; Stolen vehicle, Mosbys Run; Property damage, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Aerial Drive; Traffic accident, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Harassment, Glade Road; Disturbance, Glass Hollow Road; Burglary alarm, James River Road; one traffic stop;

Sept. 5: Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Lifting assistance, Piedmont Road; Shots fired, James River Road; Assist agency, Callohill Drive; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Noise complaint, Tanbark Plaza; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Woodson Road; Warrant service, Quail Run Drive; Trespass, Schuyler Road; Disturbance, Jonesboro Road; Burglary alarm, Loggers Lane; Property damage, Glass Hollow Road; Noise complaint, Midway Mills Lane; Lost person, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Lock out service, Ryan Circle; Trespass, Schuyler Road; Noise complaint, Buffalo Station Drive; Disturbance, New Mount Lane; Assist agency, Montreal Lane; five traffic stops;

Sept. 6: Noise complaint, Buffalo Mines Road; Suspicious activity, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disturbance, Spruce Creek Lane; Property damage, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Civil dispute, Harmony Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Mountain Cove Road; 911 call, Dark Hollow Road; Welfare check, Critzer Shop Road; DUI, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Noise complaint, Lake Nelson Lane; Disabled vehicle, Laurel Hill Lane; Reckless driving, Duncan Hollow Loop; Miscellaneous call, Paloma Farm Lane; Warrant service, Dark Hollow Road; 11 traffic stops;

Sept. 7: Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Piedmont Road; Welfare check, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Traffic accident, River Road; Fraud, Roseland Road; 911 call, The Pines Lane; Assist agency, Lake Nelson Lane; Miscellaneous call, Deer Run Drive; 911 call, The Pines Lane; Burglary alarm, Front St.; Civil dispute, Salem Road; Road hazard, Arrington Road; Assist agency, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Richmond Hwy.; five traffic stops;

Sept. 8: Transport, Richmond Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Drug violation, Marietta Lane; Road hazard, Stagebridge Road; Lock out service, Front St; Miscellaneous call, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Abandoned vehicle, Old Ridge Road; Fraud, Shiloh Loop; Assist motorist, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Fraud, Tanbark Drive; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Richmond Hwy.; Assist agency, Phoenix Road; Fraud, Jennys Creek Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Tow, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Larceny, Hunting Lodge Road; Assist agency, Jenkins Lane; Civil dispute, Rose Mill Road; Miscellaneous call, Pounding Branch Road; Disabled vehicle, Oak Ridge Road; Lost person, James River Road; five traffic stops;

Sept. 9: Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Vehicle fire, Myndus Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Vehicle fire, Bryant Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Scotties Lane; Warrant service, Radford Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Radford Lane; Welfare check, Ridge Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Lowesville Road; Harassment, Log Mill Lane; Assist agency, Lowesville Road; Miscellaneous call, Lake Nelson Lane; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Disabled vehicle, Laurel Hill Lane; Suspicious activity, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Front St.; Welfare check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Stagebridge Road;

Sept. 10: Traffic accident, Harlow Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Ridge Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Gasp Lane; Follow up, Amherst; Suspicious person/vehicle, Stagebridge Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Variety Mills Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, High Peak Lane; Abandoned vehicle, Laurel Hill Lane; Reckless driving, Howardsville Tpk.; Lock out service, Main St.; Follow up, Old Roberts Mtn.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Helena Lane; Fraud, Fox Hollow Road; Miscellaneous call, Lobo Lane;

Sept. 11: Assist agency, Critzer Shop Road; Road hazard, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy;. Drug violation, Ryan Circle; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Montreal Lane; Fraud, Browns Hollow Lane; Road hazard, Cabell Road; Disabled vehicle, Union Hill Road; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Civil dispute, Salem Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Sick person, Whispering Pines Drive; three traffic stops;

Sept. 12: Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Ryan Circle; Road hazard, Front St.; Trespass, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Tye Brook Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Eades Lane; Warrant service, Quail Run Drive; Warrant service, Sleepy Hollow Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Critzer Shop Road; Disabled vehicle, Afton Mtn. Road; Suspicious activity, Wilson Hill Road; two traffic stops;

Sept. 13: Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Salem Road; Welfare check, Taylor Creek Road; Reckless driving, Buck Creek Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Mosbys Run; Reckless driving, Greenfield Road; Suspicious activity, Eagle Mountain Drive; Disturbance, Toms Lane; two traffic stops;

Sept. 14: Disturbance, Callohill Drive; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Lowesville Road; Follow up, Lowesville Road; Assist agency, Phillips Lane; Disabled vehicle, James River Road; Threats, Grapevine Lane; Fraud, Simeon Lane; Warrant service, Richmond Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Court St.; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Crossing; Assist citizen, Sale Road; Theft, Ridge Drive; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Darcy Ct.; Assist agency, Camping Ridge; Miscellaneous call, Variety Mills Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; 18 traffic stops;

Sept. 15: Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; Warrant service, Front St.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Callohill Drive; Road hazard, Front St.; Disabled vehicle, South Powells Island Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Theater Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Jones Creek Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Gold Mine Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Front St.; Disturbance, Grapevine Lane; Larceny, Catbrier Cir.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Grapevine Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Civil dispute, Windhaven Lane; Assist agency, Gold Mine Lane; Follow up, Adial Road; Miscellaneous call, Ridge Drive; Property damage, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disturbance, Deer Run Drive; Fraud, Ridge Drive; Welfare check, Piney Hill Lane; Assist agency, Stonegate Lane; Disturbance, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 14 traffic stops;

Sept. 16: Transport, Stonegate Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Front St.; Larceny, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Warrant service, Simpsons Lane; Warrant service, Beech Grove Road; Burglary, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Lodebar Est.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Catbrier Cir.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rocky Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; one traffic stop;

Sept. 17: Disturbance, Ridge Drive; Larceny, Fox Hollow Road; Disturbance, Ridge Drive; Civil dispute, Hughes Lane; Harassment, Craigtown Road; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Building check, Swannanoa Lane; Building check, Afton Circle; Fraud, Lobbans Lane; Harassment, Rockfish River Road; Welfare check, Gold Mine Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Afton Mountain Road; Trash complaint, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Traffic accident, River Road; Fraud, Front St.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Mountain Road; Building check, Baker Lane; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Building check, Harpers Creek Lane; Building check, Gladstone; Building check, Crabtree Falls; Building check, Montebello; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Building check, Love Road; Building check, Royal Oaks Lane; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Centenary Drive; Building check, Williamstown Road; two traffic stops;

Sept. 18: Suspicious activity, Stagebridge Road; Disturbance, Ridge Drive; Welfare check, Beech Grove Road; Shots fired, Stagebridge Road; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Log Mill Lane; Trespass, North Fork Road; Larceny, Toms Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Ridge Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; 911 call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Williamstown Road; Follow up, Rockfish River Road; Lock out service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; one; traffic stop.

Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

