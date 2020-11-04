Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls from Oct. 3 to 23

Oct. 3: Shots fired, Shields Gap Road; Welfare check, Pollard Lane; Assist agency, Arrington Road; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Gold Mine Lane; Larceny, Appleberry Mountain Road; Miscellaneous call, Fox Hollow Road; Fraud, Stagebridge Road; Follow up, Wheelers Cove Road; Road hazard, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist agency, Callohill Drive; Disturbance, Marietta Lane; Traffic accident, Stagebridge Road; Welfare check, Durrett Town Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Pharsalia Road; two traffic stops;
Oct. 4: Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Miles Lane; Noise complaint, Rockfish School Lane; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Front St.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Allens Creek Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Afton Mountain; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Laurel Road; 22 Traffic stops;
Oct. 5: Transport, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Morse Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Arrington Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Trash complaint, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Larceny, Stars Hollow; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Jenkins Lane; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; two traffic stops;
Oct. 6: Follow up, Courthouse Square; Building check, Main St.; Shots fired, Ashby Place; Miscellaneous call, Ridge Drive; Warrant service, Gentry Lane; Hit and run, Stagebridge Road; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist agency, Quail Run Drive; Reckless driving, Front St.; Miscellaneous call, Indian Branch Lane; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Hickory Creek Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; one traffic stop;
Oct. 7: Suspicious person/vehicle, Variety Mills Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, New Mount Lane; Disabled vehicle, Front St.; Burglary alarm, Loggers Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Old Rose Mill Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Hit and run, Front St.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Threats, Tye Brook Hwy.; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Fraud, Old Roseland Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square Found items, Chapel Hollow Road; Disabled vehicle, Oak Ridge Road; Building check, Callohill Drive; four traffic stops;
Oct. 8: Miscellaneous call, Ryan Circle; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; DUI, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Poppy Lane; Suspicious activity, Afton Mountain Road; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Paloma Farm Lane; Warrant service, Norwood Road; Suspicious activity, Craigtown Road; Warrant service, Front St.; Follow up, S. Main Street; Hit and run, Rockfish School Lane; Miscellaneous call, Covesville; Warrant service, Glass Hollow Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Poppy Lane; Warrant service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Noise complaint, Stevens Cove Road; Miscellaneous call, Ryan Circle; 16 traffic stops;
Oct. 9: Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Lock out service, Giles Lane; Miscellaneous call, Ridge Drive; Assist motorist, Country Lane; Building check, Chapel Hollow Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Baker Lane; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy; Assist agency, Blue Rock Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Building check, Afton Circle; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Main St.; Property damage, Irish Creek Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Loitering, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; five traffic stops;
Oct. 10: Welfare check, Spruce Creek Lane; Miscellaneous call, Ryan Circle; Welfare check, Ridge Drive; Follow up, Wilson Hill ; Follow up, Poppy Lane; Follow up, Main St.; Miscellaneous call, Front St.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Main St.; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Vehicle fire, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Afton Depot Lane; Building check, Afton Mountain Road; three traffic stops;
Oct. 11: Traffic accident, Ridge Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Noise complaint, Richmond Hwy.; Drug violation, Buena Vista Drive; Disabled vehicle, Callohill Drive; Burglary alarm, Rothwell Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Suspicious activity, Cedar Creek Road; Miscellaneous call, Findley Road; one traffic stop;
Oct. 12: Shots fired, Ashby Place; Fraud, Parrish Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Aerial Drive; Larceny, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Sunrise Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Ennis Mountain Road; Assist agency, Spirit Ridge Lane; Miscellaneous call, Lonesome Pine Road; Warrant service, Jenkins Lane; Assist citizen, River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Pharsalia Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Gold Mine Lane;
Oct. 13: Harassment, Docs Lane; Miscellaneous call, Smokeys Drive; Property damage, Lowesville Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, James River Road; Welfare check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Sunset Drive; Welfare check, Warner Lane; DUI, Tye Brook Hwy.; Civil dispute, Salem Road; Civil dispute, Variety Mills Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Amherst; Welfare check, Richmond Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Theft, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Amherst; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Arrington Road; Transport, Courthouse Square;
Oct. 14: Welfare check, Salem Road; Welfare check, Goodloe Retreat Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Piney Hill Lane; Follow up, Variety Mills Road; Civil dispute, Piney Hill Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Beech Grove Road; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Saint James Church Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Laurel Road;
Oct. 15: Disturbance, Woodman Trl.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Emblys Gap Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Stolen vehicle, Avon Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Tye Brook Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Tye Brook Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Theft, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Callohill Drive; three traffic stops;
Oct. 16: Miscellaneous call, Bungle Town Road; Welfare check, Variety Mills Road; Miscellaneous call, Variety Mills Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square;
Property damage, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Old Roberts Mtn. Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, River Road; Follow up, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Larceny, Emblys Gap Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Beech Grove Road; Civil dispute, Roberts Ridge Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Braddock Lane; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Afton Circle; Building check, Critzer Shop Road; three traffic stops;
Oct. 17: Noise complaint, Wilson Hill Road; Noise complaint, Tanbark Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Stagebridge Road; Suspicious activity, Wilson Hill Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Front St.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Tye Brook Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, River Road; Miscellaneous call, Berry Hill Road; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Road hazard, Fish Hatchery Lane; Property damage, Perkins Mill Road; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Montreal Lane; Warrant service, Harmony Lnae; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Warrant service, Tye Brook Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; five traffic stops;
Oct. 18: Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Montreal Lane; Suspicious activity, Variety Mills Road; Miscellaneous call, Rose Mill Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Variety Mills Road; Follow up, James River Road; Traffic accident, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Lost items, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Variety Mills Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Drug violation, Marietta Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Blueberry Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; two traffic stops;
Oct. 19: Lock out service, Main St.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Warrant service, James River Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Montreal Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Avon Road; Warrant service, Sunrise Drive; Assist motorist, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Afton Circle; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Village Road; Suspicious activity, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Threats, Gold Mine Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Lake Nelson Lane; Miscellaneous call, Roberts Ridge Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Structure fire, New Mount Lane; Miscellaneous call, Avon Road; Road hazard, James River Road; Property damage, Courthouse Square; two traffic stops;
Oct. 20: Disturbance, Adial Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Brownings Cove; Disturbance, Tanbark Drive; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Glass Hollow Road; Harassment, Adial Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Buffalo Station Drive; Follow up, Virginia Lane; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Warrant service, Sugar Hill Loop; Follow up, Emblys Gap Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; one traffic stop;
Oct. 21: Suspicious person/vehicle, River Road; Follow up, Brownings Cove; Traffic accident, Wilson Hill Road; Fraud, Emblys Gap Road; Threats, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Glass Hollow Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Walkers Mountain Road; Warrant service, Davis Creek Lane; Follow up, Allens Creek Road; Miscellaneous call, Freshwater Cove Lane; Follow up, Allens Creek Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, High Peak Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Noise complaint, Saint James Church Road; Miscellaneous call, Dutch Creek Lane; Welfare check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Adial Road; one traffic stop;
Oct. 22: Miscellaneous call, Adial Road; Miscellaneous call, Critzer Shop Road; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Adial Road; Found property, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Arrington Road; Assist agency, Patrick Henry Hwy; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Front St.; Assist agency, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Theft, Walkers Mountain Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Middle River Regional Jail; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Identity theft, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Charlottesville; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Anderson Lane; Traffic accident, River Road; Disabled vehicle, Blue Ridge Parkway; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Callohill Drive; eight traffic stops;
Oct. 23: Suspicious person/vehicle, Tanbark Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Front St.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Lake View Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, James River Road; Traffic accident, Irish Road; Road hazard, Roberts Ridge Lane; Fraud, Sunset Lane; Follow up, Emblys Gap Road; Traffic accident, Schuyler Road; Disabled vehicle, James River Road; Follow up, Greenberry Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; 12 traffic stops.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff's Office
