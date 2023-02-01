Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls: Jan. 15 to 21

JAN. 15Burglary alarm, Dogwood Lane; Miscellaneous call, Avon Road; Lock out service, Rose Mill Road; Transport, Ridge Drive; Disabled vehicle, James River Road; Medical call, Arrington Road; Follow up, Shiloh Loop; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, James River Road; Found property, Mountain Field Trail; Threats, Harris Lane; Burglary alarm, Miles Lane; Vehicle fire, Beech Grove Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; 2 traffic stops.
JAN. 16Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disturbance, Elk Mountain Road; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Road hazard, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Warrant service, Deer Run Lane; Disabled vehicle, Pilot Mountain Hollow; Warrant service, Ridge Drive; Brush fire, Tye River Road; Civil dispute, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Theft, Wilson Hill Road; Larceny, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Warrant service, Coxs Creek Lane, 4 traffic stops.
JAN. 17Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, James River Road; Warrant service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Paloma Farm Lane; Harassment, James River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Helena Lane; Warrant service, Gold Mine Lane; Trespass, Front St.; Welfare check, James River Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, High Peak Lane; Follow up, Chapel Hollow Road; Assist agency, Lyons Hollow; Theft, Cub Creek Road; Suspicious activity, Irish Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 2 traffic stops/
JAN. 18Noise complaint, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy; Noise complaint, Callohill Drive; Traffic accident, Norwood Road; Follow up, James River Road; Suspicious activity, Afton Circle; Warrant service, Sugar Hill Loop; Transport, Complex; Traffic control, Chapel Hollow Road; Warrant service, Catbrier Circle; Reckless driving, Greenfield Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Warrant service, Ridge Drive; Lock out service, James River Road; Drug violation, Callohill Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy; Burglary alarm, Lowesville Road; 6 traffic stops.
JAN. 19Harassment, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Afton Mtn Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Suspicious activity, Pounding Branch Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Roseland Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Wilson Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Traffic accident, Lowesville Road; Theft, Spring Lane; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Bowling Drive; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 call, Rockfish River Road; 3 traffic stops.
JAN. 20 DUI, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Adial Road; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Davis Creek Lane; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Courthouse Square; Theft, Critzer Shop Road; Trespass, Main St.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Norwood Road; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Shots fired, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; 8 traffic stops.
JAN. 21Pursuit, James River Road; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Welfare check, Richmond Hwy.; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Theft, Hillside Lane; Trespass, Main St.; Building check, Main St.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Jenkins Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Noise complaint, Ridge Drive; Medical call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 3 traffic stops.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office