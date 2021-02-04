Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls: Jan. 25 to Jan. 31

Jan. 25: 911 call, Williamstown Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Williamstown Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Warminster Drive; Miscellaneous call, Amherst; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Buck Creek; Transport, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Gunter Hollow Lane; Follow up, Warminster Drive; Follow up, Variety Mills Road; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Batesville Road; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Reeds Gap Road; Transport, Courthouse Square;
Jan. 26: Traffic accident, Cub Creek Road; Follow up, Tye River Road; Assist citizen, Montreal Lane; Follow up, Front St.; Traffic accident, Richmond Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Adial Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Hit and run, Cedar Creek Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Welfare check, Horseshoe Road; Traffic accident, Roberts Ridge Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Hager Lane; Noise complaint, Ridge Drive; two traffic stops;
Jan. 27: Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Transport, Campbell County Jail; Traffic accident, River Road; Assist agency, Quail Run Drive; Follow up, Walkers Mountain; Follow up, Ridge Street; Disabled vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Campbell County; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Fraud, Laurel Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Arrington Road; Threats, Thurston Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; Warrant service, Afton Mountain Road; Follow up, Quail Run Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.;
Jan. 28: Lock out service, Beech Grove Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Warrant service, Afton Mtn. Road; Disabled vehicle, Front St.; Property damage, Ennis Mountain Road; Warrant service, Montreal Lane; Shots fired, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; Transport, Courthouse Square; three traffic stops;
Jan. 29: Welfare check, Fortunes Cove Lane; Drug violation, Ridge Drive; Welfare check, Pauls Creek Road; Building check, Rockfish River Road; 911 call, Cabell Road; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Warminster Drive; Warrant service, Gentry Lane; Welfare check, Gray Birch Lane; Welfare check, Centenary Drive; Disabled vehicle, Bryants Mountain; Burglary alarm, Tye Brook Hwy.; Disturbance, Giles Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Threats, Sunset Drive; DUI, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Fraud, Glass Hollow Road; one traffic stop;
Jan. 30: Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, James River Road; 911 call, Ridge Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Wells Lane; Civil dispute, Truslows Lane; Trespass, Keys Church Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Diggs Mountain Road; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Lock out service, Winery Lane; Warrant service, Lowesville Road; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; 24 traffic stops;
Jan. 31: Suspicious person/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Traffic accident, River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Laurel Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Welfare check, Center Hill Lane; Traffic accident, Colleen ; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist fire, Farrar Lane; Fraud, Davis Creek Lane; two traffic stops.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff's Office