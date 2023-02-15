JAN. 29
Assist citizen, Village Road; Harassment, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Adial Road; Miscellaneous call, Keys Church Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Blue Ridge Parkway; Suspicious activity, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Cooperative Way; Welfare check, Hubbards Hill Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Washington Lane; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, New Mount Lane; Building check, Rock Spring Road; Building check, Shiloh Loop; Building check, North Stage Lane; Building check, Hill Hollow Road; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Avon Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Building check, Tanbark Drive; Building check, Critzer Shop Road; Building check, Afton Cir.; Traffic accident, New Mount Lane; 3 traffic stops.
JAN. 30
Disturbance, Avon Road; Road hazard, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist motorist, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Rodes Valley Drive; Warrant service, River Road; Fraud, Front St.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Lake Nelson Lane; Follow up, James River Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Lock out service, Tanbark Plaza; Follow up, Little Piney; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Walkers Mountain Road; Theft, Glen Eagle Drive; Warrant service, Giles Lane; Stalking, James River Road; Follow up, Main St.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Hillside Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; 4 traffic stops.
JAN. 31
Trespass, Ryan Circle; Traffic accident, Lewis Lane; Follow up, White Pine Lane; Traffic control, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Shelton Laurel Trl.; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Welfare check, Hubbards Hill Lane; Found property, Adial Road; Traffic accident, Critzer Shop Road; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Variety Mills Road; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Hit and run, Main St.; 9 traffic stops.
FEB. 1
Building check, Mill Lane; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist agency, Hubbards Hill Lane; Assist citizen, Rockfish River Road; Assist agency, Front St.; Disturbance, Callohill Drive; Traffic accident, River Road; Follow up, Salem Road; Vehicle Fire, Stage Road; Follow up, Ridge Drive; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Walnut Grove Lane; Property damage, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Irish Road; Property damage, Crawfords View Road; Drug violation, Lobo Lane; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Structure fire, Radford Lane; Welfare check, Oak Ridge Road; Property damage, Cove Mountain Lane; 1 traffic stop.
FEB. 2
Building check, Mosbys RunBuilding check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Piney Mountain Lane; Warrant service, Peavine Lane; Suspicious activity, Lake View Lane; Harassment, James River Road; Follow up, Mill Lane; Fraud, Jenkins Lane; Assist citizen, Ryan Circle; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Laurel Hill Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Roseland Road; Road hazard, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish School Lane; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Harassment, James River Road; 4 traffic stops.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office