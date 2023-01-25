Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls: Jan. 4 to

JAN. 1
Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Shots fired, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Lock out service, Parrish Lane; Welfare check, Farrar Bridge Lane; Welfare check, James River Road; Assist citizen, Main St.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish River Road; Traffic accident, Tye Brook Hwy.; Disturbance, River Road; Harassment, James River Road; Trespass, Cow Hollow Road; Welfare check, Tye Brook Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Rodgers Lane; Building check, Ridge St.; Building check, Main St.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; 4 traffic stops.
JAN. 2
Disturbance, Richmond Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Road hazard, Tye Brook Hwy.; Warrant service, Orchard Park Lane; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Warrant service, River Road; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Beech Grove Road; Warrant service, Ridge Drive; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Battery Hill Lane; Traffic accident, River Road; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Drumheller Orchard Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Colleen Road; Assist agency, Tucson Lane; 3 traffic stops.
JAN. 3
Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Lowesville Road; Traffic accident, Wilson Hill Road; Trash complaint, Rockfish School Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Club House Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Hickory Creek Road; Disturbance, Salem Road; Road hazard, Cary Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Blue Ridge Parkway; Assist citizen, Front St.; Assist citizen, Salem Road; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Centenary Drive; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Piedmont Road; Assist citizen, Pharsalia Road; 10 traffic stops.
JAN. 4
Assist agency, Hemlock Drive; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; 911 call, Ashby Place; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, James River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Burglary, Afton Mountain Road; Follow up, Afton Mountain Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Assist citizen, Miles Lane; Assist citizen, Grandmas Hill Road; Trespass, Lowesville Road; Follow up, Ennis Mountain Road; Follow up, Rockfish Crossing; Harassment, James River Road; Shots fired, Keys Church Road; Assist agency, Rockfish River Road; Assist agency, Oak Grove Lane; Civil dispute, Horseshoe Mountain Road; Harassment, James River Road; 5 traffic stops.
JAN. 5
Assist agency, I-64; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Property damage, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Welfare check, Faber Road; Property damage, Glade Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Tye River Road; Harassment, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 17 traffic stops.
JAN. 6
Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Road hazard, Greenfield Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Berry Hill Road; Follow up, Complex; Warrant service, Cedar Glen Close; Warrant service, Chicken Hollow Lane; Warrant service, Riverside Loop; Warrant service, Sleepy Hollow Road; Lock out service, Hubbards Hill Lane; Welfare check, Orchard Place; Assist citizen, Catbrier Circle; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; 6 traffic stops.
JAN. 7
Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Rockfish Crossing; Disturbance, Callohill Drive Road hazard, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Drug violation, River Road; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Disturbance, Lake View Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square. 16 traffic stops.
JAN. 8
Disturbance, Rockfish River Road; DUI, Geddes Mountain Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Ponton Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Harassment, James River Road; Assist agency, Rockfish River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Hit and run, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, James River Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Rhue Hollow Road; Transport, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lost item, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 4 traffic stops.
JAN. 9
911 call, East Branch Loop; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Drug violation, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Shiloh Loop; Follow up, James River Road; Theft, James River Road; Follow up, James River Road; 911 call, East Branch Loop; Road hazard, Saddleback Farm; Follow up, James River Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 2 traffic stops.
JAN. 10
Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Front St.; Traffic accident, Laurel Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Creekside Lane; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Creekside Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tye River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Union School Drive; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Chapel Hollow Road; Suspicious activity, Gunter Hollow Lane; Civil dispute, Zinks Mill School Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Main St.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Pounding Branch Road; Road hazard, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Welfare check, Truslows Lane; Theft, Rockfish River Road; Traffic accident, River Road; Shots fired, Creekside Lane.
JAN. 11
Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, UVa; Transport, Complex; Welfare check, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Theft, Hillside Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Fraud, High Meadows; Child abuse, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, The Pine Lane; Lock out service, Variety Mills Road; Assist agency, Morse Lane; Follow up, James River Road; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Welfare check, Fox Hollow Road; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; 911 call, Proffitt Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Threats, James River Road; 911 call, Courthouse Square; 4 traffic stops.
JAN. 12
911 call, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Warrant service, Phoenix Road; Warrant service, Phoenix Road; Warrant service, Coxs Creek Lane; Follow up, Rockfish School Lane; Assist agency, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Chapel Hollow Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Rockfish River Road; Threats, Ridge Drive; Assist citizen, James River Road; Assist citizen, Front St.; 911 call, Pilot Mountain Hollow; Miscellaneous call, Edgehill Way; Fraud, White Pine Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Glass Hollow Road; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 6 traffic stops.
JAN. 13
Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Roanoke; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, James River Road; Drug violation, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Trey Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Lake Nelson Lane; Threats, James River Road; Fraud, Walkers Mountain Road; Found property, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary in progress, Naked Mountain Lane; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Pursuit, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 11 traffic stops.
JAN. 14
DUI, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Afton Mtn. Road; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Colleen Exxon; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 call, Rodgers Lane; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, James River Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Lake Nelson Lane; Disturbance, Arrington Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Fitchfield Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Avon Road; Structure fire, Ennis Mountain Road; 4 traffic stops.