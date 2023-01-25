 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls: Jan. 4 to

  • 0

JAN. 1

Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Shots fired, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Lock out service, Parrish Lane; Welfare check, Farrar Bridge Lane; Welfare check, James River Road; Assist citizen, Main St.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish River Road; Traffic accident, Tye Brook Hwy.; Disturbance, River Road; Harassment, James River Road; Trespass, Cow Hollow Road; Welfare check, Tye Brook Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Rodgers Lane; Building check, Ridge St.; Building check, Main St.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; 4 traffic stops.

JAN. 2

Disturbance, Richmond Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Road hazard, Tye Brook Hwy.; Warrant service, Orchard Park Lane; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Warrant service, River Road; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Beech Grove Road; Warrant service, Ridge Drive; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Battery Hill Lane; Traffic accident, River Road; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Drumheller Orchard Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Colleen Road; Assist agency, Tucson Lane; 3 traffic stops.

People are also reading…

JAN. 3

Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Lowesville Road; Traffic accident, Wilson Hill Road; Trash complaint, Rockfish School Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Club House Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Hickory Creek Road; Disturbance, Salem Road; Road hazard, Cary Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Blue Ridge Parkway; Assist citizen, Front St.; Assist citizen, Salem Road; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Centenary Drive; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Piedmont Road; Assist citizen, Pharsalia Road; 10 traffic stops.

JAN. 4

Assist agency, Hemlock Drive; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; 911 call, Ashby Place; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, James River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Burglary, Afton Mountain Road; Follow up, Afton Mountain Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Assist citizen, Miles Lane; Assist citizen, Grandmas Hill Road; Trespass, Lowesville Road; Follow up, Ennis Mountain Road; Follow up, Rockfish Crossing; Harassment, James River Road; Shots fired, Keys Church Road; Assist agency, Rockfish River Road; Assist agency, Oak Grove Lane; Civil dispute, Horseshoe Mountain Road; Harassment, James River Road; 5 traffic stops.

JAN. 5

Assist agency, I-64; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Property damage, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Welfare check, Faber Road; Property damage, Glade Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Tye River Road; Harassment, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 17 traffic stops.

JAN. 6

Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Road hazard, Greenfield Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Berry Hill Road; Follow up, Complex; Warrant service, Cedar Glen Close; Warrant service, Chicken Hollow Lane; Warrant service, Riverside Loop; Warrant service, Sleepy Hollow Road; Lock out service, Hubbards Hill Lane; Welfare check, Orchard Place; Assist citizen, Catbrier Circle; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; 6 traffic stops.

JAN. 7

Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Rockfish Crossing; Disturbance, Callohill Drive Road hazard, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Drug violation, River Road; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Disturbance, Lake View Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square. 16 traffic stops.

JAN. 8

Disturbance, Rockfish River Road; DUI, Geddes Mountain Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Ponton Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Harassment, James River Road; Assist agency, Rockfish River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Hit and run, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, James River Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Rhue Hollow Road; Transport, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lost item, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 4 traffic stops.

JAN. 9

911 call, East Branch Loop; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Drug violation, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Shiloh Loop; Follow up, James River Road; Theft, James River Road; Follow up, James River Road; 911 call, East Branch Loop; Road hazard, Saddleback Farm; Follow up, James River Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 2 traffic stops.

JAN. 10

Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Front St.; Traffic accident, Laurel Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Creekside Lane; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Creekside Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tye River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Union School Drive; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Chapel Hollow Road; Suspicious activity, Gunter Hollow Lane; Civil dispute, Zinks Mill School Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Main St.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Pounding Branch Road; Road hazard, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Welfare check, Truslows Lane; Theft, Rockfish River Road; Traffic accident, River Road; Shots fired, Creekside Lane.

JAN. 11

Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, UVa; Transport, Complex; Welfare check, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Theft, Hillside Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Fraud, High Meadows; Child abuse, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, The Pine Lane; Lock out service, Variety Mills Road; Assist agency, Morse Lane; Follow up, James River Road; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Welfare check, Fox Hollow Road; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; 911 call, Proffitt Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Threats, James River Road; 911 call, Courthouse Square; 4 traffic stops.

JAN. 12

911 call, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Warrant service, Phoenix Road; Warrant service, Phoenix Road; Warrant service, Coxs Creek Lane; Follow up, Rockfish School Lane; Assist agency, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Chapel Hollow Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Rockfish River Road; Threats, Ridge Drive; Assist citizen, James River Road; Assist citizen, Front St.; 911 call, Pilot Mountain Hollow; Miscellaneous call, Edgehill Way; Fraud, White Pine Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Glass Hollow Road; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 6 traffic stops.

JAN. 13

Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Roanoke; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, James River Road; Drug violation, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Trey Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Lake Nelson Lane; Threats, James River Road; Fraud, Walkers Mountain Road; Found property, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary in progress, Naked Mountain Lane; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Pursuit, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 11 traffic stops.

JAN. 14

DUI, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Afton Mtn. Road; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Colleen Exxon; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 call, Rodgers Lane; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, James River Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Lake Nelson Lane; Disturbance, Arrington Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Fitchfield Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Avon Road; Structure fire, Ennis Mountain Road; 4 traffic stops.

Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wintergreen slopes sold out this weekend

Wintergreen slopes sold out this weekend

Wintergreen Resort says it is ready for a sold-out weekend as guests flock to the Nelson County slopes for some snowy sports in spite of the warmer-than-average temperatures.

From cats to CAT scans, Santa Fund honors many

From cats to CAT scans, Santa Fund honors many

It wasn’t quite the record-breaking drive as last year, but this year’s Santa Fund for Schoolkids has concluded with $213,524.73 in donations. That means that hundreds of needy local children will get a coat, shoes, internet access, or something else like medicine or transportation to make living and learning easier. The fund has wrapped its 128th year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert