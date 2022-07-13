Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls: June 13 to June 26

JUNE 13

Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Building check, Stoney Creek; Assist agency, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Medical call, Jacks Hill Road; Civil dispute, Rockfish River Road; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic control, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Centenary Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Hughes Lane; Disturbance, Centenary Drive; Assist citizen, Front Street; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Turner Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Stolen vehicle, Jenkins Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Pursuit, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 6 traffic stops

JUNE 14

Warrant service, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Ennis Mountain Road; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Warrant service, Jenkins Lane; Lock out service, Faber Road; Warrant service, Proffitt Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Ennis Mountain Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, James River Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Harmony Lane; Follow up, Rodgers Lane; Follow up, Veritas Lane; Transport, Complex; Transport, Complex; Suspicious person/vehicle, Hughes Lane; Disturbance, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Front Street; Abandoned vehicle, Brownings Cove; Suspicious person/vehicle, Hughes Lane; Miscellaneous call, Hughes Lane; Miscellaneous call, Montreal Lane; 3 traffic stops

JUNE 15

Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Pursuit, Tye River Road; Disturbance, Carter Road; Lock out service, Laurel Road; Traffic accident, Craigtown Road; Miscellaneous call, Wintergreen Drive; Warrant service, Thomas Mountain Trail; Abandoned vehicle, Batesville Road; Warrant service, Proffitt Lane; Warrant service, Hughes Lane; Warrant service, James River Road; Suspicious activity, Ennis Mountain Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 4 traffic stops

JUNE 16

Pursuit, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Oak Ridge Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tye River Road; Threats, Tye River Road; Disturbance, Oak Ridge Road; Traffic accident, James River Road; Building check, Rockfish School Lane; Warrant service, Battery Hill Lane; Warrant service, Coxs Creek Lane; Warrant service, Greenfield Road; Disturbance, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Orchard Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Ridge Drive; Follow up, Lonesome Pine Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Tye River Road; Drunk in public, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Twin Pl.; Warrant service, Sleepy Hollow Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; DUI, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 7 traffic stops

JUNE 17

Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Road hazard, Stevens Cove Road; Suspicious activity, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Mosbys Run; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Williamstown Road; Lock out service, Village Road; Lost item, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, River Road; Follow up, Sleepy Hollow Road; Theft, Pounding Branch Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Threats, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Adial Road; Assist agency, Front Street; Follow up, Sleepy Hollow Road; 911 call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Keys Church Road; Follow up, Brownings Cove Road; Traffic accident, Davis Creek Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Building check, Chapel Hollow Road; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 5 traffic stops

JUNE 18

Disabled vehicle, River Road; Medical call, Harmony Lane; Noise complaint, Critzer Shop Road; Traffic accident, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Property damage, Tye Brook Ext.; Follow up, Afton Overlook; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, James River Road; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Civil dispute, Fox Hollow Road; Property damage, Joshua Lane; Traffic accident, Hunting Lodge Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Callohill Drive; 17 traffic stops

JUNE 19

Welfare check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Lake Nelson Lane; Disturbance, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Warrant service, Big Rock Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Marietta Lane; Follow up, Beech Grove Road; Disturbance, Ridge Drive; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Follow up, Lake Nelson Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Big Rock Road; Warrant service, St. James Church Road; Warrant service, Coxs Creek Lane; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Afton Circle; 16 traffic stops

JUNE 20

Suspicious activity, James River Road; Welfare check, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Oak Ridge Road; Stolen vehicle, Glade Road; Disturbance, Ridge Drive; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Ridge Drive; Miscellaneous call, Tye Brook Hwy.; Fraud, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Warrant service, Proffitt Lane; Larceny, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Stage Road; Warrant service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Callohill Drive; Building check, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; 6 traffic stops

JUNE 21

Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Main Street; Disturbance, Toms Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Ridge Drive; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Hughes Lane; Transport, Complex; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Buck Creek Lane; Property damage, Hughes Lane; Warrant service, Battery Hill Lane; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Traffic accident, River Road; Property damage, Bottom Lane; Traffic accident, Front Street; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Property damage, Hughes Lane; 14 traffic stops

JUNE 22

Building check, Front Street; Building check, Callohill Drive; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Old Stoney Creek Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Building check, Rockfish School Lane; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Afton Mountain Road; Assist citizen, Callohill Drive; DUI, Callohill Drive; Building check, Front Street; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Carter Road; Miscellaneous call, Front Street; Abandoned vehicle, Rockfish River Road; Traffic accident, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Medical call, Keys Church Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Sleep Hollow Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lost item, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Spruce Creek Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, East Branch Loop; DUI, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 4 traffic stops

JUNE 23

Building check, Baker Lane; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Beech Grove Road; Follow up, Sleepy Hollow Road; Abandoned vehicle, James River Road; Property damage, Deer Run Lane; Welfare check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Ridge Drive; Follow up, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Ridge Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disturbance, Glass Hollow Road; Assist agency, Salem Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Building check, Mill Lane; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Front Street; 14 traffic stops

JUNE 24

Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Big Rock Road; Trespass, Front Street; Warrant service, Hughes Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Trespass, James River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Tye Brook Hwy.; Burglary, Beech Grove Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Cherry Grove Lane; Warrant service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, I-64; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 8 traffic stops

JUNE 25

Suspicious person/vehicle, Perry Lane; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Lowesville Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Ridge Drive; Building check, Avon Road; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Lock out service, Hubbards Hill Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Mountain Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Afton Circle; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Noise complaint, Tye River Road; Building check, Norwood Road; Warrant service, James River Road; Civil dispute, Greenberry Drive; 5 traffic stops

JUNE 26

Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Ennis Mountain Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Hughes Lane; Lock out service, Veritas Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Tanbark Plaza; Follow up, Main Street; Larceny, Tye Brook Hwy; Hit and run, Anderson Lane; Disabled vehicle, Main Street; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Morse Lane; Building check, Variety Mills Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, James River Road; Transport, Callohill Drive; Assist citizen, James River Road; Noise complaint, Katies Way; Warrant service, Hughes Lane; 10 traffic stops

Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office