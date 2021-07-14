Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls: June 24 to July 7

JUNE 24
Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Callohill Drive; Shots fired, Tanyard Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Adial Road; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Adial Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Stagebridge Road; Assist citizen, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Road hazard, Laurel Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Afton Mountain Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Appomattox; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Norwood Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Jennys Creek Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Piedmont Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Front St.; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; 911 call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Tye Brook Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 24 traffic stops;
JUNE 25
Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tye Brook Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Old Ridge Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Davis Creek; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Critzer Shop Road; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Dogwood Lane; Suspicious activity, Ridge Drive; Assist motorist, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Pine Needles Lane; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Abandoned vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Old Rose Mill Road; Medical alarm, Eagles Ridge Road; Warrant service, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square;; Lock out service, Grape Lawn Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Stoney Creek; 11 traffic stops;
JUNE 26
Welfare check, Meadows Lane; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Laurel Road; Warrant service, Giles Lane; Disturbance, Critzer Shop Road; Warrant service, Montreal Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Pharsalia Road; Abandoned vehicle, Laurel Road; Property damage, Callohill Drive; Lock out service, Front St.; Warrant service, Arrington Road; Larceny, River Road; Warrant service, Arrington Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Tye River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Blue Flint Lane; 18 traffic stops;
JUNE 27
Burglary alarm, Lowesville Road; Traffic accident, Richmond Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Beech Grove Road; Disturbance, Glade Road; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Warrant service, Salem Road; Warrant service, Arrington Road; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Assist citizen, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disturbance, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Laurel Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Afton Mtn. Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 22 traffic stops;
JUNE 28
Road hazard, Old Turnpike Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, River Road; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Disturbance, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Lowesville Road; Building check, Love Road; Building check, Royal Oaks Lane; Suspicious activity, Eades Lane; Larceny, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Buck Mountain Lane; Theft, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Cub Creek Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Jenkins Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Hughes Lane; Warrant service, Giles Lane; Miscellaneous call, Montreal Lane; Warrant service, Lake Nelson Lane; Warrant service, Lake Nelson Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Montreal Lane; Trash complaint, North Fork Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Napier Loop; Warrant service, Salem Road; Follow up, Rockfish Crossing; two traffic stops.
JUNE 29
Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Phoenix Road; Miscellaneous call, Firehouse Road; Theft, Lowesville Road; Follow up, Helena Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Schuyler Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Larceny, Montreal Lane; Traffic accident, Green Creek Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Sleepy Hollow Road; Theft, Laurel Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Building check, Front St.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; eight traffic stops;
JUNE 30
Trespass, Pounding Branch Road; Burglary alarm, Phoenix Road; Warrant service, Rives Lane; Miscellaneous call, Adial Road; Warrant service, Shiloh Loop; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Miscellaneous call, Sleepy Hollow Road; Miscellaneous call, Tanbark Plaza; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Theft, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Gold Mine Lane; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Tidbit Trail; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 16 traffic stops;
JULY 1
Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disturbance, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Simpsons Lane; Miscellaneous call, Windy Acres Drive; Assist agency, Rockfish School Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Vehicle fire, Tye Brook Hwy; Miscellaneous call, Variety Mills Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Dark Hollow Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Lakeland Lane; Miscellaneous call, Sleepy Hollow Road; Assist citizen, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disturbance, Avon Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Durrett Town Road; Road hazard, Glade Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.;
JULY 2
Civil dispute, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Jenkins Lane; Assist agency, Cow Hollow Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Front St.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Phoenix Road; Disturbance, Rodes Farm Drive; Theft, Variety Mills Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Morse Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Hager Lane; Miscellaneous call, Crabtree Falls Hwy; Follow up, Front St.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Horizons Village Road; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Ennis Mtn. Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, James River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Lakeland Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square;
JULY 3
Harassment, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Piedmont Road; Larceny, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Stagebridge Road; Miscellaneous call, Red Apple Orchard Lane; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Stagebridge Road; Follow up, Arrington Road; Miscellaneous call, North Fork Road; Threats, Arrington Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.;
JULY 4
Miscellaneous call, Orchard Road; Burglary, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Truslows Lane; Lock out service, S. Powells Island ; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tye River Road; Found property, Courthouse Square; Harassment, Sheerwood Drive; Building check, North Fork Road; Trespass, North Fork Road; Miscellaneous call, Stagebridge Road; Disturbance, Willoughby Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Ridge Drive; Trash complaint, Quarter Lane; Follow up, Beech Grove Road; Follow up, Wintergreen Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Beech Grove Road; Building check, Front St.; seven traffic stops;
JULY 5
Follow up, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Front St.; Assist citizen, Arrington Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespass, North Fork Road; Trespass, S. Powells Island Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; 911 call, Ridge Drive; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Grandmas Hill Road; Disturbance, Tye River Road; Lock out service, Front St.; Theft, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Traffic accident, Tye River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Blue Ridge Parkway; Welfare check, Richmond Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Stolen vehicle, Durrett Town Road; Firework violation, Avon Road; two traffic stops;
JULY 6
Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Welfare check, River Trails; Miscellaneous call, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Warrant service, Lake Nelson Lane; Warrant service, Rives Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Ridge Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Jones Creek Lane; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Russell Way; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Main St.; Property damage, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Burglary alarm, Dogwood Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Afton Mtn Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Diggs Mountain Road; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Welfare check, Zoo Lane;
JULY 7
Shots fired, Salem Road; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Disturbance, Tye River Road; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Larceny, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Stalking, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Oak Ridge Road; Abandoned vehicle, Pine Ridge Road; Follow up, High Peak Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Brownings Cove; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Buena Vista Drive.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office