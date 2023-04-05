MARCH 12

Welfare check, Thomas Mountain Trial; Traffic accident, River Road; Follow up, Washington Lane; Building check, Afton Circle; Suspicious person/vehicle, Washington Lane; Shots fired, Rocky Road; 9 traffic stops.

MARCH 13

Miscellaneous call, Morse Place; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Front St.; Disturbance, Durrett Town Road; Follow up, Front St.; Suspicious activity, Freshwater Cove Lane; Harassment, Callohill Drive; Traffic accident, High Peak Lane; Found property, Afton Mountain Road; Follow up, Rockfish River Road; Assist agency, Shiloh Loop; Larceny, James River Road; Follow up, Rockfish River Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 3 traffic stops.

MARCH 14

Disabled vehicle, Freshwater Cove Lane; Trespass, Freshwater Cove Lane; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Hidden Valley Lane; Building check, Norwood Road; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Follow up, Rockfish River Road; Fraud, Arrington Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Brook Hill Ave.; Harassment, Pine Hill Lane; DUI, Front St.; Follow up, Ridge Drive; Follow up, Phoenix Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Transport, Henrico Jail; Trespass, Ridge Drive; Transport, Fluvanna Correctional Facility; Property damage, Harris Lane; Warrant service, Ridge Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Traffic accident, Beech Grove Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; 2 traffic stops.

MARCH 15

Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; DUI, Salem Road; Follow up, Afton Cir.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Shots fired, Ennis Mountain Road; Assist citizen, Afton Mountain Road; Welfare check, Allens Creek Road; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish School Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Harris Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Harassment, Harris Lane; Follow up, courthouse Square; Lock out service, Cow Hollow Road; Welfare check, Bobs Creek Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Davis Creek Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen ,Courthouse Square; Building check, Piedmont Road; 911 call, Allens Creek Road; Burglary alarm, Front St.; 19 traffic stops.

MARCH 16

Miscellaneous call, Floyd Lane; Fraud, Tye Brook Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Tye River Road; Disabled vehicle, Irish Road; Harassment, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Trespass, Shannon Farm Lane; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Tye River Road; Follow up, Warner Lane; Welfare check, Zinks Mill School Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Richmond Hwy.; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Warrant service, James River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Mosbys Run; Assist agency, Adial Road; Miscellaneous call, Hughes Lane; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.

MARCH 17

Disabled vehicle, Arrington Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Ridge Drive; Threats, Tye Brook Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Front St.; Follow up, Crawfords View Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Callohill Drive; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Tye Brook Hwy.; Lock out service, Front St.; Stolen vehicle, Eades Lane; Burglary alarm, Stagebridge Road; Follow up, Hillside Lane; Property damage, Front St.; Follow up, Ridge Drive; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Morse Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Dark Hollow Road; 13 traffic stops.

MARCH 18

Property damage, Salem Road; Follow up, Norwood Road; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Harassment, James River Road; Suspicious activity, Avon Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, S. Powells Island Road; Trespass, Ryan Circle; Trespass, Shannon Farm Lane; Follow up, Shannon Farm Lane; Assist agency, Front St.; Disabled vehicle, Avon Road; Trespass, Cedar Creek Road; 12 traffic stops.

Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office