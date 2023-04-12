MARCH 19
Miscellaneous call, Jefferson Lane; Vehicle fire, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Catbrier Circle; Disturbance, Lincoln Lane; Structure fire, East Branch Loop; Trespass, Main St.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Arrington Road; Assist agency, Hunting Lodge Road; Miscellaneous call, Hunting Lodge Road; Follow up, Glenthorne Loop; Property damage, Graywinds Lane; Suspicious activity, Glenthorne Loop; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Tye Rvier Road; DUI, Irish Road; 1 traffic stop.
MARCH 20
Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Medical call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Civil dispute, Stringfellow Lane; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy; Follow up, Stoney Creek; Follow up, Plum Ct.; Assist agency, Grandma Hill Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Harassment, James River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Callohill Drive; Disabled vehicle, Windy Ridge; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 2 traffic stops.
MARCH 21
Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Old Rose Mill Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Ryan Circle; Theft, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Front St.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Phoenix Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Jennys Creek Road; Warrant service, Jones Creek Lane; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Cedar Creek Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Morse Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Richmond Ave.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Threats, Courthouse Square; 1 traffic stop.
MARCH 22
Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Heartwood Circle; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Callohill Drive; Assist citizen, Miles Lane; Miscellaneous call, Mickens Road; Transport, Complex; Transport, Complex; Follow up, River Road; Burglary alarm, Spruce Creek Lane; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Mountain Trail; Fraud, Tye River Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square;13 traffic stops.
MARCH 23
Transport, James River Road; Trespass, Bottom Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Lodebar Estates; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Jones Creek Lane; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Rockfish Orchard Drive; Burglary alarm, Front St.; Warrant service, Morse Lane; Warrant service, Jones Creek Lane; Follow up, Eagle Mountain Drive; Theft, Beech Grove Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist citizen, Front St.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Jenkins Lane; Traffic accident, River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Stolen vehicle, Eagle Mountain Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Sleepy Hollow Road; 6 traffic stops.
MARCH 24
Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish River Road; Welfare check, Nelmonte Lane; Warrant service, Afton Mountain Road; Property damage, Campbells Mountain Road; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Bottom Lane; Shots fired, Sleepy Hollow Road; Fraud, Variety Mills Road; Follow up, Alberene Loop; Transport, Complex; Shots fired, Rothwell Road; Assist agency, Rockfish River Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Craigtown Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Welfare check, Irish Road; Fraud, Callohill Drive.
MARCH 25
Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Beech Grove Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Cow Hollow Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Phoenix Road; Fraud, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Cherry Grove Lane; Welfare check, Ridge Drive; Fraud, River View Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Jones Creek Lane; Warrant service, Jenkins Lane; Warrant service, Jefferson Lane; Warrant service, Morse Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Crawfords View Road; Warrant service, Afton Mountain Road; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Disabled vehicle, Roseland Road; Disturbance, Horseshoe Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office