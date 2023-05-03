MARCH 26Threats, Old Ridge Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Level Green Road; Property damage, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Campbells Mountain Road; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Riverfield Farm Lane; Threats, Gold Mine Lane; Property damage, Hillside Lane; Assist agency, Afton Mountain Road; Assist citizen, Main St.; 911 call, Diggs Mountain Road; Illegal burn, Tye Brook Hwy.; Disturbance, Avon Road; 2 traffic stops.

MARCH 27Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Centenary Drive; Theft, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, River Road; Property damage, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Lodebar Estates; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Durrett Town Road; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 911 call, Hubbards Hill Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Lake View Lane; Warrant service, Ridge St.; Trespass, Davis Creek Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Threats, Ryan Circle; Property damage, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Lake View Lane; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Wells Lane; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Jefferson Lane; Follow up, Cottom Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Callohill Drive; 19 traffic stops.

MARCH 28Shots fired, N. Powells Island Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tye Brook Hwy.; Follow up, Rocky Road; Warrant service, Jenkins Lane; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Transport, Complex; Trespass, Shannon Farm Lane; Transport, Complex; Property damage, Tiffany Lane; Assist agency, Afton Mountain Road; Trespass, Cove Valley Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Property damage, Callohill Drive; Transport, Complex; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rose Mill Road; Disable vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, complex; 21 traffic stops.

MARCH 29Miscellaneous call, Norwood Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Norwood Road; Assist citizen, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Eagle Mountain Road; Road hazard, River Road; Assist agency, Afton Mountain Road; Disturbance, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Lowesville Road; Assist citizen, Tye Brook Hwy.; Assist agency, Afton Mountain Road; Property damage, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Eagle Mountain Drive; Threats, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Civil dispute, Phoenix Road; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Danville City Jail; Welfare check, Ryan Circle; Vehicle fire, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Morse Place.

MARCH 30Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Lost items, Stagebridge Road; Lock out service, Ryan Circle; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Theft, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Richmond Hwy.; Road hazard, Front St.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Callohill Drive; Civil dispute, Ryan Circle; Traffic accident, Dutch Creek Lane; Follow up, Laurel Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Norwood Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 7 traffic stops.

MARCH 31Noise violation, Stage Road; Disabled vehicle, Ponton Lane; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Stagecoach Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Treehouse Place; Follow up, Crawfords View Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Crawfords View Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 call, Hedge Lane; Traffic accident, Afton Mountain Road; Fraud, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Afton Mountain Road; Warrant service, Stagecoach Road; Warrant service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Shots fired, Creekside Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; 6 traffic stops.

APRIL 1Traffic accident, Avon Road; Road hazard, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Building check, Court St.; Building check, Mann Lane; Building check, Main Street; Building check, Front St.; Road hazard, Adial Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, James River Road; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Creekside Lane; Disturbance, Coxs Creek Lane; Assist agency, Hunting Lodge Road; Assist agency, Centenary Drive; Miscellaneous call, Laurel Road; Follow up, Crawfords View Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Laurel Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Cove Valley Lane; Miscellaneous call, Norwood Road. 4 traffic stops.

APRIL 2Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Hunting Lodge Road; Building check, Front St.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; Disturbance, Jennys Creek Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Larceny, Montreal Lane; Traffic accident, Davis Creek Lane; Burglary alarm, Little Lake Lane; 5 traffic stops.

APRIL 3

Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Old Schoolhouse Lane; Miscellaneous call, Montreal Lane; Found property, Glass Hollow Road; Assist agency, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Hunting Lodge Road; Reckless driving, Avon Road; Civil dispute, Gasp Lane; Lock out service, Level Green Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Callohill Drive; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 2 traffic stops

APRIL 4Welfare check, Montreal Lane; Shots fired, Cabell Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Rockfish River Road; Assist agency, Creekside Lane; Burglary, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Civil dispute, Spruce Creek Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Spruce Creek Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Persimmon Hill Drive; Welfare check, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Front St.; Assist agency, Silver Lane; Follow up, Village Road; Assist citizen, Creekside Lane; Follow up, Pine Hill Lane; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Freshwater Cove Lane; Shots fired, Berry Hill Road; Road hazard, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Montreal Lane; 3 traffic stops.

APRIL 5Disturbance, Falls Lane; Warrant service, Norwood Road; Welfare check, Nancys Drive; Trespass, Lowesville Road; Transport, Complex; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Lock out service, Laurel Road; Disabled vehicle, S. Powells Island Road; Found property, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Trespass, Avon Road; Follow up, Spruce Creek Lane; Burglary alarm, Taylor Creek Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Spruce Creek Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Hit and run, Callohill Drive; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Pine Hill Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square.

APRIL 6

Welfare check, Allens Creek Road; Follow up, Peavine Lane; Theft, Blue Ridge Parkway; Follow up, Stagecoach Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespass, Spruce Creek Lane; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Callohill Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Falling Rock Drive; Theft, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Reckless driving, Rodgers Lane; Noise complaint, Crawfords View Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Dick Woods Road; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Pauls Creek Road; Transport, Hickory Road; Road hazard, James River Road; Traffic accident, River Road.

APRIL 7Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish School Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Front St.; Civil dispute, Old Schoolhouse Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Tanbark Drive; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Tanbark Drive; Transport, Complex; Theft, Pauls Creek Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 4 traffic stops.

APRIL 8Suspicious person/vehicle, Taylor Creek Road; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Shots fired, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Washington Lane; Traffic accident, Mountain Cove Road; Lock out service, James River Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Cabell Road; Road hazard, Irish Road; Building check, Afton Circle; 8 traffic stops.

Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office