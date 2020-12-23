Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls Nov. 14 to Dec. 4

Nov. 14: Miscellaneous call, Laurel Road; Miscellaneous call, Centenary Drive; Suspicious activity, Wilson Hill Road; Warrant service, Laurel Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Main St.; Burglary alarm, Laurel Road; Warrant service, Toms Lane; Warrant service, Morse Place; Warrant service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Lost item, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Shots fired, Phoenix Road; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Rockfish River Road; Warrant service, Phoenix Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Abandoned vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespass, Burkes Lane; 911 call, The Pines Lane; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Phoenix Road; Reckless driving, Howardsville Tpk.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Freshwater Cove; four traffic stops;
Nov. 15: Suspicious activity, Ridge St.; Welfare check, Old Roberts Mtn. Road; Follow up, Phoenix Road; Traffic accident, Catbrier Cir.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Harassment, Creekview Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Centenary Drive; Trash complaint, Lake Nelson Lane; Warrant service, James River Road; Follow up, High Peak Lane; Welfare check, Centenary Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Gladstone; Follow up, Gentry Lane; Follow up, James River Road; Property damage, High Peak Lane; Lock out service, Callohill Drive;
Nov. 16: Warrant service, Quail Run Drive; 911 call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Taylor Creek Road; Miscellaneous call, Duncan Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Rose Mill Road; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Threats, Jones Creek Lane; Civil dispute, River Road; Follow up, Bakers Lane; Trespass, Jones Creek Lane; ID theft, Faber Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Tye River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Morse Place; Warrant service, Tye River Road; four traffic stops;
Nov. 17: Miscellaneous call, Morse Lane; Welfare check, Log Mill Lane; Property damage, Courthouse Square; Harassment, Courthouse Square; 911 call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Abandoned vehicle, Norwood Road; Follow up, River Road; Miscellaneous call, Greenfield Road; two traffic stops;
Nov. 18: Miscellaneous call, Tye River Road; Miscellaneous call, Tye River Road; Disturbance, Jenkins Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Harassment, River Road; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Theft, Piedmont Road; Follow up, James River Road; Follow up, Schuyler Road; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Theft, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, River Road; Welfare check, Village Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Fishertown Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, North Powells Island Road; two traffic stops;
Nov. 19: Disabled vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Salem Road; Follow up, Midway Mills Lane; Warrant service, James River Road; Suspicious activity, Salem Road; Civil dispute, James River Road; Abandoned vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Fishertown Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Mountain Top Lane Property damage, Blueberry Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, River View Lane; Follow up, James River Road;
Nov. 20: Burglary alarm, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Trespass, Sugar Hill Loop; Suspicious person/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, River Road; Fraud, Appleberry Mountain Road; Fire alarm, Wilson Hill Road; Suspicious activity, Sunset Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Davis Creek Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, James River Road; 18 traffic stops;
Nov. 21: Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Main Street; Reckless driving, Beech Grove Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Threats, Courthouse Square; Burglary, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Laurel Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Rockfish Crossing; Warrant service, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, White Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Tye River Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Bottom Lane; Traffic accident, Beech Grove Road; two traffic stops;
Nov. 22: Disturbance, Mountain View Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Three Ridges Lane; Traffic accident, Beech Grove Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Shots fired, Mill Pond Road; four traffic stops;
Nov. 23: Warrant service, Davis Creek Lane; Property damage, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, James River Road; DUI, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Front St.; Suspicious activity, Lake Nelson Lane; Warrant service, Carter Road; Warrant service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Gentry Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square;
Nov. 24: Suspicious person/vehicle, Davis Creek Lane; Warrant service, Adial Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Critzer Shop Road; Warrant service, James River Road; Disturbance, Truslows Lane; Warrant service, Zinks Mill School Road; Burglary alarm, Wheelers Cove Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Arrington Road; Follow up, S. Powells Island Road; Warrant service, Ennis Mountain Road; Follow up, Emblys Gap Road; Warrant service, Farrar Bridge Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Warrant service, Campbells Mountain Road; Fraud, Ridge St.; Warrant service, Sugar Hill Loop; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Warrant service, Tye River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Walkers Mountain Road; Warrant service, Quail Run Drive; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.;
Nov. 25: Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Faber Road; Lost person, Warner Lane; Harassment, Ridge Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Level Green Road; Larceny, Tye Brook Hwy.; 911 call, The Pines Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist motorist, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Trespassing, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; seven traffic stops;
Nov. 26: DUI, Piedmont Road; Threats, Callohill Drive; Drug violation, Center Hill Lane; Burglary, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Road hazard, James River Road; Welfare check, Marietta Lane; Welfare check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Mickens Road; Miscellaneous call, Love Gap; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Traffic accident, Ennis Mountain Road; Welfare check, Gladstone Road; Miscellaneous call, Tye Brook Hwy.; one traffic stop;
Nov. 27: Warrant service, Avon Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Floyd Lane; Follow up, Maple Run Road; Welfare check, Laurel Road; Trespass, Harewood Lane; Miscellaneous call, Taylor Creek Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Adial Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Found property, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist agency, Tye River Road; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, James River Road; Warrant service, Davis Creek Lane; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Warrant service, Buena Vista Drive; Trespass, Afton Depot Lane; Threats, Taylor Creek Road; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; two traffic stops;
Nov. 28: Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Marietta Lane; Burglary alarm, Chapel Hollow Road; Warrant service, Adial Road; Fraud, Arrington Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Darcy Ct.; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; 911 call, Lonesome Pine Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Sleepy Hollow Road; Warrant service, James River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Threats, Laurel Road; Follow up, Freshwater Cove Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Threats, Bald Mountain; Traffic control, Afton Depot Lane; Warrant service, Avon Road; Warrant service, Front St.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Stagebridge Road; Suspicious activity, Avon Road; seven traffic stops;
Nov. 29: Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Gladstone Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Turkey Lane; Trespass, Glenthorne Loop; Theft, Harewood Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Richmond Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Woodson Lane; Threats, Blundell Hollow Road; Disabled vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Stolen vehicle, Gladstone Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 call, Tucson Lane; Disturbance, Rockfish River Road; Reckless driving, Afton Mountain Road; Welfare check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Mountain View Drive; Warrant service, Lyons Hollow; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Afton Mountain Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Front St.; five traffic stops;
Nov. 30: Follow up, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Fox Hollow Road; Found property, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Fox Hollow Road; Follow up, Sunrise Drive; Disturbance, Montreal Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Arrington Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Piedmont Road; Traffic accident, Rockfish River Road; Traffic accident, Roseland Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Lake Nelson Lane; three traffic stops;
Dec. 1: Suspicious activity, Spring Valley Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; 911 call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Phoenix Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; 911 call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Colleen Road; Civil dispute, Fox Hollow Road; Burglary alarm, Roseland Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Piney Hill Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Walnut Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Larceny, High Peak Lane; Welfare check, Silver Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Laurel Road; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Welfare check, Lobo Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Piedmont Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Bobs Creek Lane; Drug violation, Salem Road; Lock out service, Wills Lane; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Cold Storage Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Theft, Variety Mills Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Patrick Henry Hwy.; nine traffic stops;
Dec. 2: Suspicious person/vehicle, Stevens Cove Road; Lost person, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Richmond Hwy.; Missing person, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Evershire; Follow up, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Trespass, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Welfare check, Jonesboro Road; Warrant service, Beech Grove Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Craigtown Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Richmond Hwy.; Lock out service, Perkins Mill Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; 18 traffic stops;
Dec. 3: Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Hit and run, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Front St.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Rockfish Crossing; Lost person, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Trash complaint, Lake Nelson Lane; Found property, Irish Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Glade Road; Miscellaneous call, Hughes Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Deer Run Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 12 traffic stops.
Dec. 4: Suspicious person/vehicle, Craigtown Road; Suspicious activity, River Road; Disturbance, Acorn Lane; Disturbance, Phoenix Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Shots fired, Bottom Lane; Property damage, Bradley Lane; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Ryan Circle; Burglary alarm, Devils Knob Loop; three traffic stops.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office