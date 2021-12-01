Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls, Nov. 15 to Nov. 21

NOV. 15
Road hazard, Critzer Shop Road; Noise complaint, Ridge Drive; Miscellaneous call, Schuyler Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Angel Acres Way; Miscellaneous call, Rose Mill Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Callohill Drive; Disturbance, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Front St.; Medical call, Front St.; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Schuyler Road; Suspicious activity, Stagebridge Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Keys Church Road; Lock out service, Ryan Circle; Miscellaneous call, Tanbark Plaza; Larceny, Keys Church Road; Warrant service, Little Hawk Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Schuyler Road; Miscellaneous call, Schuyler Road; Miscellaneous call, Piedmont Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Theft, Hill Lane; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Craigtown Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Ponton Lane; Burglary alarm, Lowesville Road; Follow up, Foggy Bottom Farm.
NOV. 16
Suspicious person/vehicle, Buena Vista Drive; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Hunting Lodge Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Glade Road; Suspicious activity, Peavine Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle Rockfish River Road; Building check, Royal Oaks Lane; Building check, Love Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Schuyler Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; 911 call, Rutile Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Front St.; Abandoned vehicle, Glade Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Schuyler Road; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road.
NOV. 17
Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Piedmont Road; Welfare check, Buena Vista Drive; Suspicious activity, Lowesville Road; Suspicious activity, Front St.; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Mountain View Apartments; Suspicious person/vehicle, Richmond Hwy; Shots fired, Piedmont Road; Civil dispute, Durrett Town Road; Transport, Complex; Transport, Courthouse Square; Threats, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Rockfish River Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Orchard Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Kingswood Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Medical call, James River Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Warrant service, Pauls Creek Road; 2 traffic stops.
NOV. 18
Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Stagecoach Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Bethel Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Bethel Lane; Welfare check, Schuyler Road; Burglary alarm, Howardsville Tpke; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Foggy Bottom Farm; Assist agency, The Pines Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Schuyler Road; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy; Assist citizen, Avon Road; Suspicious activity, Critzer Shop Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, The Pines Lane; Miscellaneous call, Emblys Gap Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, James River Road; Traffic accident, James River Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 9 traffic stops.
NOV. 19
Disturbance, Sunset Drive; Civil dispute, James River Road; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Sunset Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Sunset Drive; Traffic accident, Harvey Lane; Medical call, Duncan Hollow Loop; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Drug violation, Tye River Road; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Eades Lane; Follow up, Simpsons Lane; Harassment, Foggy Mountain Farm; Burglary, Greenfield Road; Follow up, Eades Lane; Burglary alarm, River Road; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Threats, Beech Grove Road; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Stagecoach Road; Follow up, Schuyler Road; Trespass, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Disturbance, Carlton Lane; Traffic accident, Blue Ridge Pkwy; 1 traffic stop.
NOV. 20
Spotlighting, Norwood Road; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Pauls Creek Road; Welfare check, Eades Lane; Follow up, Pauls Creek Road; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Suspicious person/vehicle, James River Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Sugar Hill Loop; Traffic control, Glade Road; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist agency, Turner Lane; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Welfare check, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; 8 traffic stops.
NOV. 21
Suspicious person/vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Twin Poplars Loop; Property damage, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Disturbance, Taylor Creek Road; Suspicious activity, James River Road; 911 call, Montreal Lane; Threats, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Fitch Hollow Lane; Burglary alarm, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Tucker Spencer Trail; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Miscellaneous call, Glade Road; Abandoned vehicle, Rockfish Crossing; 2 traffic stops.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff's Office