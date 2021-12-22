Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls, Nov. 29 to Dec. 5

NOV. 29
Harassment, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Tye River Road; DUI, Callohill Drive; Lock out, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Windy Acres Loop; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Welfare check, Ryan Circle; Follow up, Tye River Road; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Ponderosa Lane; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Medical call, Falling Rock Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Lock out, Brownings Cove; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Richmond Hwy.; Trespass, Salem Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Burglary, Green Creek Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Shots fired, Arrington Road
NOV. 30
Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Fraud, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Traffic accident, Ashby Place; Follow up, Taylor Hill Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Louisa; Follow up, Spruce Creek Lane; Disturbance, Sunset Drive; Assist agency, Salem Road; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Property damage, Adial Road; Noise complaint, Browns Hollow Lane; Trespass, Walkers Mountain Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Keys Church Road; Medical call, Pharsalia Road; 4 traffic stops
DEC. 1
Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Buck Creek Lane; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, James River Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Tye Rivr Road; Medical, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Wilson Hill Road; Larceny, Main Street; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Welfare check, Wilson Hill Road; Assist agency, Rockfish Gap Tpk; Transport, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Medical call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; 2 traffic stops
DEC. 2
Suspicious person/vehicle, James River Road; Disabled vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Twin Oaks Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Ryan Circle; Welfare check, Russell Way; Disturbance, Carter Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, High Peak Lane; Assist citizen, Lincoln Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Schuyler Road; Welfare check, Front Street; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Main Street; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Salem Road; Trespass, Lena Rose Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Tye Brook Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 call, Cove Mountain Lane; 4 traffic stops
DEC. 3
Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; 911 call, Orchard Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Traffic accident, Cabell Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, James River Road; Threats, James River Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Eagle Mountain Drive; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Windy Acres Circle; Follow up, Wilson Hill Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Allens Paradise Lane; Follow up, Tye River Road; Follow up, Taylors Store Loop; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Lowesville Road; Follow up, Twin Oaks Lane; Assist agency, Roseland Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Warner Lane; Suspicious activity, Windy Acres Circle; 7 traffic stops
DEC. 4
Traffic accident, River Road; Theft, Harmony Lane; Lock out, Front Street; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Noise complaint, Orchard Lane; Welfare check, Falling Rock Drive; Civil dispute, Walkers Mountain Road; Miscellaneous call, Laurel Road; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Rives Lane; Trash complaint, Rain bow Drive; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Laurel Road; Traffic accident, River Road; Suspicious activity, Cabell Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Glenthorne Loop; 6 traffic stops
DEC. 5
Building check, Midway Mills Lane; Theft, Irish Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Cabell Road; Miscellaneous call, Truslows Lane; Assist citizen, Front Street; Theft, Main Street; Burglary alarm, Callohill Drive; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Lakeland Lane; Assist agency, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Green Creek Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Mosbys Run; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 2 traffic stops
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office