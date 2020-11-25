Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls: Oct. 24 to Nov. 13

Oct. 24: Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, James River Road; Disturbance, Riverside Drive; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Emblys Gap Road; 911 call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Larceny, Dillards Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Marietta Lane; Miscellaneous call, Glass Hollow Road; Suspicious activity, Laurel Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Walkers Mountain Road; Road hazard, Critzer Shop Road; Trash complaint, Lake Nelson Lane; Property damage, Gold Mine Lane; Building check, Afton Circle; Suspicious person/vehicle, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Tye River Road; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; five traffic stops;
Oct. 25: Miscellaneous call, Piney Hill Lane; Miscellaneous call, Dark Hollow Road; Miscellaneous call, High Peak Lane; Follow up, Richmond Hwy.; Lockout service, Callohill Drive; Road hazard, Buck Creek Lane; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Harassment, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Deer Run Lane; Miscellaneous call, Woodman Trl.; Lost item, Tye Brook Hwy.;
Oct. 26: Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Blueberry Lane; Larceny, Variety Mills Road; Breaking and entering, James River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Main St.; Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Shiloh Loop; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Variety Mills Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Variety Mills Road; Follow up, Front St.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, River Road; Burglary alarm, Tanbark Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, James River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Callohill Drive; one traffic stop;
Oct. 27: Disturbance, Crawfords View Road; Assist agency, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Shiloh Loop; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Front St.; Follow up, Front St.; Fraud, Tye River Road; Follow up, Level Green Road; Larceny, Lowesville Road; Larceny, Lowesville Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Allens Creek Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Adial Road; six traffic stops;
Oct. 28: Reckless driving, Rose Mill Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Lowesville Road; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Welfare check, Adial Road; Trespass, Hager Lane; Property damage, Glade Road; Traffic accident, Irish Road; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Larceny, Salem Road; Civil dispute, Piney Hill Ln.; Traffic accident, Tye Brook Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Lock out service, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Adial Road; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Main St.; Burglary, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; three traffic stops;
Oct. 29: Traffic accident, Critzer Shop Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Noise complaint, Ridge Drive; Warrant service, Adial Road; Warrant service, Afton Mountain Road; Noise complaint, Ridge Drive; Miscellaneous call, Adial Road; Welfare check, Blue Ridge Parkway; Miscellaneous call, Freshwater Cove; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Variety Mills Road; Disabled vehicle, Walkers Mountain Road; Suspicious activity, High Peak Lane; Lock out service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Road hazard, Hunting Lodge Road; Road hazard, River Road; Assist citizen, Emblys Gap Road; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Lost items, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Beech Grove Road; Assist motorist, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Adial Road; Assist citizen, Craigtown Road; Follow up, Greenberry Drive; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Campbells Mountain Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Rappahannock Regional Jail; Assist citizen, Front St.; Transport, Courthouse Square; two traffic stops;
Oct. 30: Traffic accident, River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Jennys Creek Road; Larceny, Mosbys Run; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, James River Road; Shots fired, Saint James Church; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Lowesville Road; Follow up, Ryan Circle; Harassment, Lake Nelson Lane; Traffic accident, Irish Road; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Burglary alarm, Callohill Drive; two traffic stops;
Oct. 31: Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Schuyler Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Lake Nelson Lane; Welfare check, Irish Creek Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Avon Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Larceny, Afton Mtn. Road; Road hazard, James River Road; Lock out service, Pauls Creek Road; Traffic accident, Chestnut Ridge Road; Assist agency, River Circle; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Turkey Lane; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Critzer Shop Road; two traffic stops;
Nov. 1: Burglary, Zinks Mill School Road; Road hazard, Zion Hill & Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy & Tye River Road; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Piney Mountain Lane; Follow up, Chestnut Ridge Road; Lock out service, Helena Lane; Larceny, Afton Mtn. Road; Civil dispute, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Afton Mountain Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Mountain View Drive; DUI, Thomas Nelson Hwy.;
Nov. 2: Miscellaneous call, Fox Hollow Road; Follow up, Tea Time Farm; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Tea Time Farm; Miscellaneous call, Nancys Drive; Drug violation, Callohill Drive; Larceny, Mill Lane; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Traffic accident, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Dark Hollow Road; Lock out service, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Adial Road; Assist citizen, Saddleback Knoll; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Warrant service, Findlay Mountain Road; Warrant service, Jefferson Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Avon Road; Civil dispute, Mountain Inn Loop; Road hazard, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Assist agency, Richmond Hwy.; one traffic stop;
Nov. 3: Suspicious person/vehicle, Stagebridge Road; Traffic accident, River Road; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Suspicious activity, Ryan Circle; Disturbance, Ridge St.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Tanbark Drive; Follow up, Variety Mills Road; Follow up, Variety Mills Road; Warrant service, Jenkins Lane; Burglary alarm, Phoenix Road; Wheelers cove Road, Larceny; Road hazard, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Front St.; Disturbance, Tuckahoe Lane; four traffic stops;
Nov. 4: Warrant service, Whippoorwill Lane; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Sleepy Hollow Road; Disturbance, Walkers Mountain Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Glade Road; Follow up, Montreal Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Rosser Ave.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Wilson Hill Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Fish Pond Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Fox Hollow Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Critzer Shop Road; Miscellaneous call, River Road; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.;
Nov. 5: Traffic accident, Tye Brook Hwy.; Traffic accident, Rockfish River Road; Disturbance, Star Hollow; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Craigtown Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Rockfish School Lane; Follow up, Rosser Ave.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Farrar Bridge Lane; Fraud, Cabell Mountain Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Falling Rock Drive; Disturbance, Quail Run Drive; Miscellaneous call, Seaman Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, James River Road; Warrant service, Whippoorwill Lane;
Nov. 6: Warrant service, Campbells Mountain Road; Miscellaneous call, Fox Hollow Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Ryan Circle; Reckless driving, Critzer Shop Road; Civil dispute, Mountain Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Civil dispute, Roseland Road; Suspicious activity, Laurel Road; Trespass, James River Road; 20 traffic stops;
Nov. 7: Shots fired, Beech Grove Road; Miscellaneous call, Mosbys Run; Spotlighting, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Fox Hollow Road; Road hazard, Irish Road; Traffic accident, James River Road; Suspicious activity, Gaines Hill Road; Suspicious activity, Piney Hill Lane; Property damage, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Eades Lane; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Disturbance, Front St.; Follow up, Royal Oaks Lane; Follow up, Love Road; Warrant service, Campbells Mtn. Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, High Peak Lane; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Building check, Norwood Road; Miscellaneous call, Zinks Mill School Road; three traffic stops;
Nov. 8: Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Deer Run Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Harvey Road; Abandoned vehicle, Old Roberts Mountain; Suspicious person/vehicle, Fox Hollow Road; Miscellaneous call, Woodman Trl.; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, James River Road; Warrant service, James River Road; Suspicious activity, Fox Hollow Road; Vehicle fire, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; four traffic stops;
Nov. 9: Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Gold Mine Lane; Miscellaneous call, Hughes Lane; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Main St.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Tan Yard Road; Spotlighting, Buffalo Lane; Trespass, Lake Nelson Lane; Trespass, Lake Nelson Lane; Disturbance, Gold Mine Lane; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; 911 call, Mountain Cove Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Property damage, Woodman Trl.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Greenfield Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Walkers Mountain Road; Larceny, Richmond Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Zinks Mill School Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Jennys Creek Road; two traffic stops;
Nov. 10: Suspicious activity, Stringfellow Lane; Spotlighting, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Fraud, Front St.; Threats, Hughes Lane; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary, Gray Birch Lane; Disturbance, Gold Mine Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Theft, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Whippoorwill Lane; Assist motorist, Stage Road; Warrant service, Campbells Mountain Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary, Patrick Henry Hwy.; eight traffic stops;
Nov. 11: Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Spotlighting, Rose Mill Road; 911 call, The Pines Lane; Miscellaneous call, New Mount Lane; Road hazard, Rockfish School Lane; Warrant service, Hughes Lane; Transport, Poppy Lane; Warrant service, James River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Variety Mills Road; Burglary alarm, Front St.; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Lock out service, Norwood Road; Traffic accident, Irish Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Stolen vehicle, Laurel Road; Burglary, Hollow Lane; two traffic stops;
Nov. 12: Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Cow Hollow Road; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Williamstown Road; Traffic accident, James River Road; Traffic accident, James River Road; Welfare check, Lowesville Road; Fraud, James Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Irish Road; Road hazard, Cabell Road; Building check, Midway Mills Lane; Burglary alarm, Norwood Road; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespass, Duncan Lane; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Cow Hollow Road; Assist agency, Albemarle;
Nov. 13: Disabled vehicle, River Road; Welfare check, Woodman Trail; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Findlay Mountain Road; Miscellaneous call, Piedmont Road; Welfare check, Blue Ridge Parkway; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, New Mount Lane; Traffic accident, James River Road; Assist agency, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist agency, Critzer Shop Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Little Lake Lane; Assist agency, Adial Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Lowesville Road; Follow up, Ridge St.; Trespass, S. Powells Island Road; Threats, Phoenix Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Schuyler Road; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Rothwell Road; Welfare check, River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
