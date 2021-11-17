Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls, Oct. 25 to Nov. 7

OCT. 25
Assist motorist, Oak Ridge Road; Burglary alarm, Lowesville Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Creekside Loop; Assist agency, Woodson Road; Building check, Piedmont Road; Road hazard, Tye River Road; Road hazard, Laurel Road; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Welfare check, Cub Creek Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Harvey Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Front St.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, River Road & Pilot Mountain; Warrant service, James River Road; Welfare check, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, James River Road; Road hazard, Tye River Road; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; 4 traffic stops
OCT. 26
Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Salem Road; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Adial Road; Warrant service, Allens Creek Road; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Tucson Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, James River Road; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Welfare check, Cabell Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Roseland Road; Disturbance, Thomas Nelson Hwy; Road hazard, Faber Road; Identity theft, Turner Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Fraud, Rockfish Crossing; Transport, Roanoke Jail; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Road hazard, Irish Road; Welfare check, James River Road; Building check, Rockfish River Road; 6 traffic stops
OCT. 27
Assist motorist, Callohill Drive; Welfare check, Blundell Hollow Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Cabell Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Deer Run Drive; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Rainbow Drive; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Identity theft, Thomas Drive; Welfare check, Greenfield Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Woodson Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Transport, Complex; Threats, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Edgehill Way; Burglary alarm, Lowesville Road; Assist citizen, Callohill Drive; 16 traffic stops
OCT. 28
Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Main Street; Suspicious activity, Stevens Cove Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Level Green Road; Theft, James River Road; Suspicious activity, Rock Spring Road; Suspicious activity, Gold Mine Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Front St.; Stolen vehicle, Norwood Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Norwood Road; Road hazard, Sleepy Hollow Road; Traffic accident, Davis Creek Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist motorist, Callohill Drive; 51 traffic stops
OCT. 29
Disturbance, Callohill Drive; Warrant service, Allen Drive; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Williamstown Road; Warrant service, Laurel Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Ponton Lane; Warrant service, Eades Lane; Larceny, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Quail Run Drive; Larceny, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Beech Grove Road; Follow up, Beech Grove Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Traffic accident, Critzer Shop Road; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Road hazard, Laurel Road; Shots fired, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Findlay Mountain Road; 15 traffic stops
OCT. 30
Threats, Morse Lane; Property damage, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Front St.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Harassment, Schuyler Road; Follow up, Variety Mills Road; Warrant service, Allen Drive; Lock out service, Old Ridge Road; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Brents Mountain Road; Miscellaneous call, Arrington Road; Follow up, Quail Run Drive; Welfare check, Coxs Creek Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, James River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Arrington Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Main St.; Disturbance, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 2 traffic stops
OCT. 31
Miscellaneous call, Raymond Ave.; Theft, Horseshoe Road; Miscellaneous call, Phoenix Road; Miscellaneous call, Walnut Lane; Follow up, James River Road; Civil dispute, Phoenix Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Morse Lane; Threats, Jones Creek Lane; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Gold Mine Lane; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Callhill Drive; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 5 traffic stops
Nov. 1
Traffic accident, Crabtree Falls Hwy; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Beech Grove Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Phoenix Road; Harassment, Proffitt Lane; Harassment, Laurel Road; Vehicle fire, River Road; Follow up, Adial Road; Theft, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Trespass, Phoenix Road; Follow up, Horseshoe Road; Trespass, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Gladstone Road; Assist citizen, Variety Mills Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Ryan Circle; Warrant service, Walnut Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 6 traffic stops
NOV. 2
Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespass, Phoenix Road; Building check, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Old Ridge Road; Assist citizen, Front St.; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Stone Orchard Drive; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 8 traffic stops
NOV. 3
Welfare check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Mill Pond Road; Property damage, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Horseshoe Road; Disturbance, Beech Grove Road; Assist agency, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Assist citizen, Rose Mill Road; Larceny, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Phoenix Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Ryan Circle; Trespass, Rose Mill Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Hill Lane; DUI, Front St.; Transport, Complex Burglary alarm, Front St.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Orchard Road; 11 traffic stops
NOV. 4
Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Stonegate Lane; DUI, Drumheller Orchard Lane; Disturbance, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Afton Mountain Road; Assist citizen, Rives Lane; Assist citizen, Front St.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Rothwell Road; Trespass, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Greenfield Road; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, New Mount Lane; Property damage, Oak Ridge Road; Abandoned vehicle, Taylor Creek Road; Road hazard, Oak Ridge Road; Assist citizen, Rockfish River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, James River Road; Burglary, Williamstown Road; Follow up, Phoenix Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; 7 traffic stops
NOV. 5
Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Lock out service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Log Mill Lane; Disabled vehicle, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Theft, James River Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Walnut Grove Lane; Assist citizen, Schuyler Road; Suspicious activity, Stagebridge Road; Follow up, Main St.; Lock out service, Courthouse Square; Found property, Afton Mountain Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Callohill Drive; Theft, Russell Way; Larceny, Main St.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Quail Run Drive; Follow up, Morse Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Williamstown Road; Follow up, Quail Run Drive; Theft, Quail Run Drive; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy; Suspicious person/vehicle, River Road; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Welfare check, Lonesome Pine Road; 6 traffic stops
NOV. 6
Transport, Complex; 911 call, Beech Grove Road; Drug violation, Harvey Road; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Craigtown Road; Trespass, Fitzgerald Lane; Abandoned vehicle, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Front St.; Follow up, Schuyler Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Burglary, Harvey Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Spring Valley Road; Abandoned vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy; 2 traffic stops
NOV. 7
Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Main St.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Rockfish River Road; Drunk in public, Williamstown Road; Traffic accident, James River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Ryan Circle; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.
