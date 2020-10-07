Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls Sept. 19 to 25

Sept. 19: Noise complaint, Afton Mountain Road; Traffic accident, Norwood Road; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Transport, Arrington Road; Follow up, Log Mill Lane; Trespass, Stage Road; Traffic accident, Old Roberts Mtn. Road; Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; Hit and run, Roseland Road; Lock out service, Arrington Road; Burglary alarm, Court St.; Follow up, Toms Lane; Burglary alarm, Front St.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Toms Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; six traffic stops;
Sept. 20: Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disturbance, Salem Road; Miscellaneous call, Lowesville Road; Traffic accident, Colleen; Property damage, River Road; Disabled vehicle, Tye Brook Hwy.; Follow up, Toms Lane; Lock out service, Cow Hollow Road; Burglary alarm, Strawberry Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 10 traffic stops;
Sept. 21: Welfare check, Zinks Mill School Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Salem Road; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Woodson Road; Miscellaneous call, Jones Overlook; Fraud, Front St.; Larceny, Lowesville Road; Lock out service, Gladstone Road; Larceny, Salem Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; two traffic stops;
Sept. 22: Building check, Ridge Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Gormes Drive; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Building check, Callohill Drive; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Ridge Drive; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, James River Road; Assist citizen, Horseshoe Road; Welfare check, Drumheller Orchard Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Building check, Afton Circle; Building check, Swannanoa Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Blue Ridge Pkwy; Assist motorist, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Centenary Drive; 24 traffic stops;
Sept. 23: Burglary alarm, Piedmont Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Rockfish River Road; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Quail Run Drive; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Jenkins Lane; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Bowling Drive; Disabled vehicle, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Gold Mine Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Davis Creek Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Rockfish Crossing; Transport, Courthouse Square; six traffic stops;
Sept. 24: Transport, Lee St.; Welfare check, Poplar Tree Lane; Follow up, Glade Road; Miscellaneous call, Piedmont Road; Assist agency, Glade Road; Miscellaneous call, Dark Hollow Road; Follow up, Salem Road; Suspicious activity, Carter Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespass, Ridge Drive; Follow up, Front St.; Disturbance, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Traffic accident, Monacan Trail Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Rock Creek Lane; Follow up, Ridge Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Jones Creek Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Rockfish River Road; Drunk in public, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Lost Lane; Trespass, Front St.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Wilson Hill Road; two traffic stops;
Sept. 25: Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Richmond Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Bakersville Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Threats, Callohill Drive; Lock out service, James River Road; Follow up, Warner Lane; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Building check, Swannanoa Lane; Miscellaneous call, Eades Lane; Building check, Afton Circle; Forgery Callohill Drive; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Zinks Mill School Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Transport, Blenheim Road; Fraud, Courthouse Square; two traffic stops.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
