Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls, Sept. 23 to Oct. 6

SEPT. 23
Suspicious person/vehicle, Williamstown Road; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Disturbance, Proffitt Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Paloma Farm Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Ridge Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Giles Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disturbance, Wills Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Laurel Road; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Burglary, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Found property, Ryan Circle; Follow up, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Miscellaneous call, Lake View Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; 6 traffic stops
SEPT. 24
Suspicious activity, Mosbys Run; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Irish Road; Disabled vehicle, Davis Creek Lane; Assist agency, Woodson Road; Lock out service, Lowesville Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, James River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Coxs Creek Lane; Miscellaneous call, Shiloh Loop; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Norwood Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Edgehill Way; Threats, James River Road; Traffic accident, Schuyler Road; 5 traffic stops
SEPT. 25
Road hazard, Dark Hollow Road; Assist agency, Cedar Meadow Drive; Follow up, Quail Run Drive; Assist citizen, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Old Rose Mill Road; Assist citizen, Front Street; Disturbance, Ridge Street; Building check, Chapel Hollow Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Stolen vehicle, Blundell Hollow Road, 17 traffic stops
SEPT. 26
Miscellaneous call, Tan Yard Road; Larceny, Williamstown Road; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Disturbance, Zinks Mill School Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Shots fired, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, James River Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Lake Nelson Lane; 53 traffic stops
SEPT. 27
Miscellaneous call, Montreal Lane; Follow up, Morse Lane; Warrant service, Lake View Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Jenkins Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Docs Lane; Warrant service Woodman Trail; Warrant service, Rockfish Crossing; Warrant service, Carter Road; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Transport, Little Piney Lane; Warrant service, Miles Lane; Welfare check, James River Road; Follow up, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Follow up, Variety Mills Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Wheelers Cove Road; Civil dispute, Ryan Circle; Suspicious person/vehicle, Da Boyz Place; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Jonesboro Road; 7 traffic stops
SEPT. 28
Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Turner Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Lock out service, Main St.; Warrant service, Tanbark Drive; Disabled vehicle, Ridge Lane; Building check, Main Street; Follow up, Pauls Creek Road; Larceny, Rockfish School Lane; Follow up, James River Road; Hit and run, Beech Grove Road; Follow up, Old Roberts Mtn Road; Lock out service, Martins Lane; Traffic control, Old Ridge Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Piney Mountain Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Bald Mountain Lane; Assist citizen, Ridge Drive; Transport, Complex; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Ridge Lane; Threats, Da Boyz Place; 9 traffic stops
SEPT. 29
Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Welfare check, Adial Road; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Medical call, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Lock out service, Front Street; Trespass, Keys Church Road; Harassment, Adial Road; Suspicious activity, Foggy Bottom Farm; Trespass, Morse Lane; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Cedar Creek Road; Transport, Amherst; Suspicious person/vehicle, Windy Acres Drive; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Stagebridge Road; 5 traffic stops
SEPT. 30
Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Oak Ridge Road; Assist citizen, Hickory Creek Road; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Miscellaneous call, Da Boyz Place; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Building check, Main Street; Miscellaneous call, Coxs Creek Lane; Building check, Chapel Hollow Road; Identity theft, Marietta Lane; Identity theft, Afton Mtn. Road; Assist citizen, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; 6 traffic stops
OCT. 1
Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Durrett Town Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Callohill Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Shiloh Loop; Warrant service, Tye River Depot Lane; Trespass, Buffalo Mines Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 call, Front Street; Property damage, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Faber Road; Follow up, Roseland Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Roseland Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Tye Brook Hwy.; Follow up, Cedar Creek Road; Traffic accident, River Road; Larceny, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Sleepy Hollow Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Crawfords View Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Adial Road; Follow up, Afton Overlook; Road hazard, Tye Brook Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Oak Ridge Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Front Street; Warrant service, Jenkins Lane; Suspicious activity, Patrick Henry Hwy.; 3 traffic stops
OCT. 2
Transport, Tan Yard Road; Noise complaint, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disturbance, Durrett Town Road; Threats, Tan Yard Road; Burglary alarm, Fitch Hollow Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Miscellaneous call, Avon Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Beech Grove Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Tye Brook Hwy.; Follow up, James River Road; Property damage, James River Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Sleepy Hollow Road; Disturbance, Durrett Town Road; Follow up, Chestnut Creek; Follow up, Marietta Lane; Follow up, Church Street; Traffic accident, James River Road; Disturbance, S. Powells Island Road; 6 traffic stops
OCT. 3
Disturbance, James River Road; Warrant service, Marietta Lane; Civil dispute, Durrett Town Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Tye River Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Truslows Lane; Found property, Faber Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Walkers Mountain Road; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Stolen vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Durrett Town Road; Warrant service, Chapel Hollow Road; Civil dispute, Spruce Creek Lane; Civil dispute, Hubbards Hill Lane; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Drunk in public, Mosbys Run; 4 traffic stops
OCT. 4
Burglary alarm, Lowesville Road; Suspicious activity, Afton Mountain Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Threats, Tye River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Threats, Truslows Lane; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Larceny, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Identity theft, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Larceny, James River Road; Civil dispute, Williamstown Road; Property damage, James River Road; Follow up, Clay Pool Road; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Salem Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Mountain Cove Road; Follow up, Pounding Branch Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Greenfield Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Buck Creek Lane; Disabled vehicle, Bowling Drive; Warrant service, Chapel Hollow Road; Follow up, Windy Acres Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Chapel Hollow Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Buena Vista Drive; Road hazard, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 9 traffic stops
OCT. 5
Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Ridge Drive; Suspicious activity, Laurel Road; Assist agency, Beech Grove Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Noise complaint, Richmond Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Shiloh Loop; Warrant service, Tanbark Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Afton Depot Lane; Assist motorist, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Durrett Town Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, UVa; Assist citizen, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Salem Road; Theft, James River Road; Harassment, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Craigtown Road; Warrant service, Laurel Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Tye Brook Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 7 traffic stops
OCT. 6
Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Road hazard, Jennys Creek Road; Building check, Lowesville Road; Follow up, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Richmond Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Da Boyz Place; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Welfare check, Da Boyz Place; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Irish Road; Civil dispute, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Theft, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Property damage, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist motorist, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Spruce Creek Lane; Assist motorist, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Noise complaint, Cooperative Way; 1 traffic stop
Source: Nelson County Sheriff's Office