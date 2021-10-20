 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls, Sept. 23 to Oct. 6
0 Comments

Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls, Sept. 23 to Oct. 6

  • 0

SEPT. 23

Suspicious person/vehicle, Williamstown Road; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Disturbance, Proffitt Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Paloma Farm Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Ridge Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Giles Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disturbance, Wills Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Laurel Road; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Burglary, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Found property, Ryan Circle; Follow up, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Miscellaneous call, Lake View Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; 6 traffic stops

SEPT. 24

Suspicious activity, Mosbys Run; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Irish Road; Disabled vehicle, Davis Creek Lane; Assist agency, Woodson Road; Lock out service, Lowesville Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, James River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Coxs Creek Lane; Miscellaneous call, Shiloh Loop; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Norwood Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Edgehill Way; Threats, James River Road; Traffic accident, Schuyler Road; 5 traffic stops

SEPT. 25

Road hazard, Dark Hollow Road; Assist agency, Cedar Meadow Drive; Follow up, Quail Run Drive; Assist citizen, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Old Rose Mill Road; Assist citizen, Front Street; Disturbance, Ridge Street; Building check, Chapel Hollow Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Stolen vehicle, Blundell Hollow Road, 17 traffic stops

SEPT. 26

Miscellaneous call, Tan Yard Road; Larceny, Williamstown Road; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Disturbance, Zinks Mill School Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Shots fired, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, James River Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Lake Nelson Lane; 53 traffic stops

SEPT. 27

Miscellaneous call, Montreal Lane; Follow up, Morse Lane; Warrant service, Lake View Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Jenkins Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Docs Lane; Warrant service Woodman Trail; Warrant service, Rockfish Crossing; Warrant service, Carter Road; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Transport, Little Piney Lane; Warrant service, Miles Lane; Welfare check, James River Road; Follow up, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Follow up, Variety Mills Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Wheelers Cove Road; Civil dispute, Ryan Circle; Suspicious person/vehicle, Da Boyz Place; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Jonesboro Road; 7 traffic stops

SEPT. 28

Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Turner Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Lock out service, Main St.; Warrant service, Tanbark Drive; Disabled vehicle, Ridge Lane; Building check, Main Street; Follow up, Pauls Creek Road; Larceny, Rockfish School Lane; Follow up, James River Road; Hit and run, Beech Grove Road; Follow up, Old Roberts Mtn Road; Lock out service, Martins Lane; Traffic control, Old Ridge Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Piney Mountain Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Bald Mountain Lane; Assist citizen, Ridge Drive; Transport, Complex; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Ridge Lane; Threats, Da Boyz Place; 9 traffic stops

SEPT. 29

Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Welfare check, Adial Road; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Medical call, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Lock out service, Front Street; Trespass, Keys Church Road; Harassment, Adial Road; Suspicious activity, Foggy Bottom Farm; Trespass, Morse Lane; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Cedar Creek Road; Transport, Amherst; Suspicious person/vehicle, Windy Acres Drive; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Stagebridge Road; 5 traffic stops

SEPT. 30

Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Oak Ridge Road; Assist citizen, Hickory Creek Road; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Miscellaneous call, Da Boyz Place; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Building check, Main Street; Miscellaneous call, Coxs Creek Lane; Building check, Chapel Hollow Road; Identity theft, Marietta Lane; Identity theft, Afton Mtn. Road; Assist citizen, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; 6 traffic stops

OCT. 1

Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Durrett Town Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Callohill Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Shiloh Loop; Warrant service, Tye River Depot Lane; Trespass, Buffalo Mines Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 call, Front Street; Property damage, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Faber Road; Follow up, Roseland Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Roseland Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Tye Brook Hwy.; Follow up, Cedar Creek Road; Traffic accident, River Road; Larceny, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Theft, Sleepy Hollow Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Crawfords View Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Adial Road; Follow up, Afton Overlook; Road hazard, Tye Brook Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Oak Ridge Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Front Street; Warrant service, Jenkins Lane; Suspicious activity, Patrick Henry Hwy.; 3 traffic stops

OCT. 2

Transport, Tan Yard Road; Noise complaint, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disturbance, Durrett Town Road; Threats, Tan Yard Road; Burglary alarm, Fitch Hollow Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Miscellaneous call, Avon Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Beech Grove Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Tye Brook Hwy.; Follow up, James River Road; Property damage, James River Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Sleepy Hollow Road; Disturbance, Durrett Town Road; Follow up, Chestnut Creek; Follow up, Marietta Lane; Follow up, Church Street; Traffic accident, James River Road; Disturbance, S. Powells Island Road; 6 traffic stops

OCT. 3

Disturbance, James River Road; Warrant service, Marietta Lane; Civil dispute, Durrett Town Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Tye River Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Truslows Lane; Found property, Faber Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Walkers Mountain Road; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Stolen vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Durrett Town Road; Warrant service, Chapel Hollow Road; Civil dispute, Spruce Creek Lane; Civil dispute, Hubbards Hill Lane; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Drunk in public, Mosbys Run; 4 traffic stops

OCT. 4

Burglary alarm, Lowesville Road; Suspicious activity, Afton Mountain Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Threats, Tye River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Threats, Truslows Lane; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Larceny, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Identity theft, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Larceny, James River Road; Civil dispute, Williamstown Road; Property damage, James River Road; Follow up, Clay Pool Road; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Salem Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Mountain Cove Road; Follow up, Pounding Branch Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Greenfield Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Buck Creek Lane; Disabled vehicle, Bowling Drive; Warrant service, Chapel Hollow Road; Follow up, Windy Acres Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Chapel Hollow Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Buena Vista Drive; Road hazard, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 9 traffic stops

OCT. 5

Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Ridge Drive; Suspicious activity, Laurel Road; Assist agency, Beech Grove Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Noise complaint, Richmond Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Shiloh Loop; Warrant service, Tanbark Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Afton Depot Lane; Assist motorist, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Durrett Town Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, UVa; Assist citizen, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Salem Road; Theft, James River Road; Harassment, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Craigtown Road; Warrant service, Laurel Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Tye Brook Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 7 traffic stops

OCT. 6

Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Road hazard, Jennys Creek Road; Building check, Lowesville Road; Follow up, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Richmond Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Da Boyz Place; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Welfare check, Da Boyz Place; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Irish Road; Civil dispute, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Theft, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Property damage, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist motorist, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Spruce Creek Lane; Assist motorist, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Noise complaint, Cooperative Way; 1 traffic stop

Source: Nelson County Sheriff's Office  

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert