Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls: Sept. 26 to Oct. 2

Sept. 26
Fraud, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Front St.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Drug violation, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, East Branch Loop; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Crossing; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Building check, Fork Mountain Lane; Building check, Fish Hatchery Lane; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Warrant service, Zinks Mill School Road; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Trespass, Deer Run Drive; Miscellaneous call, McGyver Lane; 22 traffic stops;
Sept. 27
Noise violation, Turner Town Lane; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Lockout service, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Old Rose Mill Road; Welfare check, Farrar Lane; Road hazard, Old Rose Mill Road; Assist citizen, Glass Hollow Road; Assist citizen, Cedar Creek Road; Larceny, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Durrett Town Road; Traffic accident, James River Road; Property damage, Stars Hollow; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; four traffic stops;
Sept. 28
Miscellaneous call, Allens Creek Road; Warrant service, Laurel Road; Follow up, Fox Hollow Road; Warrant service, Laurel Road; Suspicious activity, Old Stoney Creek Road; Welfare check, Ridge Drive; Disturbance, Rockfish River Road; Trespass, Ridge Drive; Civil dispute, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Found items, Afton Mountain; Suspicious activity, Drumheller Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Fraud, Parrish Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Farrar Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Harpers Creek Lane; 11 traffic stops;
Sept. 29
Welfare check, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Tanbark Drive; Warrant service, Paloma Farm Lane; Warrant service, Ennis Mountain Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Eades Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Afton Mountain Road; Loitering, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Old Roberts Mtn. Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Catbrier Cir.; Welfare check, Davis Creek Lane; Property damage, Berry Hill Road; Larceny, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Ennis Mtn. Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Keys Church Road; Pursuit, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; five traffic stops;
Sept. 30
Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Noise complaint, Poplar Tree Lane; Suspicious activity, James River Road; Disturbance, Jonesboro Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, River Road; Larceny, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, New Mount Lane; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Shots fired, Roberts Ridge Lane; Follow up, Front St.; three traffic stops;
Oct. 1
Lifting assistance, Ridge Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Harris Lane; Miscellaneous call, Harris Lane; Property damage, Critzer Shop Road; Civil dispute, Laurel Road; Welfare check, Gold Mine Lane; Larceny, Main St.; Reckless driving, Tye River Road; Property damage, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Harassment, Bobs Creek Lane; Miscellaneous call, Fox Hollow Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Crossing; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, New Glasgow Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, James River Road; 10 traffic stops
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 2
Follow up, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Tanbark Drive; Miscellaneous call, Ridge Drive; Warrant service, Adial Road; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Noise complaint, Tye River Road; Warrant service, Ryan Circle; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Spruce Creek Lane; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 call, Campbells Mountain Road; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, River Road; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Hayslett Gunter Lane; 911 call, Campbells Mountain Road; Suspicious activity, White Lane; Warrant service, Ennis Mountain Road; Warrant service, Adial Road; Follow up, Ryan Circle; two traffic stops.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!