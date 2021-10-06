Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls

SEPT. 16
Suspicious activity, Edgehill Way; Traffic accident, Buena Vista Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Phoenix Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy; Abandoned vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Threats, Salem Road; Follow up, Cedar Creek Road; Disturbance, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Salem Road; Assist citizen, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Sherwood Forest Lane; 10 traffic stops
SEPT. 17
Traffic accident, James River Road; Warrant service, Rose Mill Road; Suspicious activity, Union School Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Chapel Hollow Road; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Welfare check, Lake Nelson Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Gold Mine Lane; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Rose Mill Road; Follow up, Front St.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Chapel Hollow Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Laurel Road; Traffic accident, Mosbys Run; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Da Boyz Place; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 6 traffic stops
SEPT. 18
Follow up, Allens Creek Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Noise complaint, Stagebridge Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Stagebridge Road; Warrant service, Chestnut Ridge Road; Follow up, Chapel Hollow Road; Traffic accident, Bryant Mountain Road; Building check, Rockfish River Road; Warrant service, Silver Lane; Welfare check, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Medical call, Cub Creek Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Rodes Farm Drive; Warrant service, Jenkins Lane; Warrant service, Jones Creek Lane; Warrant service, Phoenix Road; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Shots fired, Lake Nelson Lane; 3 traffic stops
SEPT. 19
Suspicious activity, James River Road; Welfare check, Front St.; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Avon Road; Miscellaneous call, Anderson Lane; Follow up, Althea Lane; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Tye River Road; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Welfare check, Salem Road; Traffic accident, Lowesville Road; Welfare check, Findlay Mountain Road; Warrant service, Chestnut Ridge Rod; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Front St.; Warrant service, Riverside Drive; Warrant service, Silver Lane; Property damage, Rockfish School Lane; Warrant service, Jenkins Lane; Vehicle fire, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Allens Creek Road; 16 traffic stops
SEPT. 20
Shots fired, Stevens Cove Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Theft, Edgehill Way; Lock out service, Main St.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Road hazard, Norwood Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tye River Road; Disturbance, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Suspicious activity, Front St.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Drug violation, Ryan Circle; Identity theft, Ennis Mountain Road; Building check, Chapel Hollow Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Chapel Hollow Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 9 traffic stops
SEPT. 21
Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Sherwood Forest Lane; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Thurston Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Fox Hollow Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; 911 call, Stevens Cove Road; Lock out service, Rockfish River Road; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Noise complaint, Phoenix Road; 7 traffic stops
SEPT. 22
Road hazard, Tye River Road; Lock out service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Threats, Piney Mountain Lane; Miscellaneous call, Crawfords View Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Court St.; Stolen vehicle, Sleepy Hollow Road; Traffic accident, River Road; Follow up, Mill Lane; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Threats, Adial Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Ryan Circle; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, James River Road; Lock out service, Spirit Ridge Lane; Traffic accident, River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Sonshine Lane; Disabled vehicle, Beech Grove Road; Road hazard, Irish Road; 2 traffic stops
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office