Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls

April 19:
Disturbance, Ridge Drive; Follow up, Richmond Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Ashby Place; Theft, Cary Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Williamstown Road; Theft, Rothwell Road; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Front St.; Suspicious activity, Beech Grove Road; Follow up, Rockfish River Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; two traffic stops;
April 20: Follow up, Quail Run Drive; Miscellaneous call, Tillman Lane; Assist agency, Callohill Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Assist agency, Pauls Creek Road; Disturbance, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Cary Lane; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Greenfield Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Satinwood Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Ponton Lane; Theft, Callohill Drive; Found property, Cooperative Way; Burglary alarm, Cooperative Way; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Threats, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; four traffic stops;
April 21: Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Sunset Drive; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Woodson Lane; Noise complaint, Lake Nelson Lane; Follow up, Schuyler; Welfare check, Hickory Creek Road; Burglary alarm, Glass Hollow Road; Miscellaneous call, Critzer Shop Road; Drug violation, James River Road; Threats, Rodes Farm Drive; Burglary alarm, Fleetwood Hill Road; Follow up, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Theft, Piney River Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Lock out service, N. Powells Island Road; Welfare check, Ponton Lane; Warrant service, Sunset Drive; Threats, Cabell Road; Building check, Front St.; Building check, Callohill Drive; two traffic stops;
April 22:
Follow up, Tye Brook Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Tye River Road; Hit & run, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Larceny, Glade Road; Follow up, Rodes Farm Drive; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Hit and run, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, River Road; Welfare check, Adial Road; Lost item, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Assist agency, Cub Creek Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Harassment, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Riverside Drive; Transport, Lynchburg; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Callohill Drive; one traffic stop;
April 23:
Follow up, Quail Run Drive; Miscellaneous call, Laurel Road; Assist agency, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Fraud, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Reckless driving, River Road; Harassment, Main St.; Civil dispute, Morse Lane; Suspicious activity, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, West Virginia facility; Transport, Courthouse Square; 24 traffic stops;
April 24:
Burglary alarm, Laurel Road; Traffic accident, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Rockfish Crossing; Warrant service, River Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Orchard Park Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Helena Lane; Miscellaneous call, Bottom Lane; Follow up, Sunset Drive; Follow up, Docs Lane; Follow up, Ridge Drive; Suspicious activity, Ponton Lane; Trespass, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Laurel Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Noise complaint, Farrar Bridge Lane; four traffic stops;
April 25:
Assist citizen, Piney River; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Richmond Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tye River Road; Assist citizen, Afton; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Phoenix Road; Civil dispute, Rockfish River Road; Property damage, Hill Lane; Property damage, James River Road; Civil dispute, Rockfish River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Avon Road; Property damage, Hughes Lane; Road hazard, Phoenix Road; Building check, Royal Oaks Drive; Building check, Love Road; Drug violation, Stagebridge Road; three traffic stops;
April 26:
Noise complaint, Lake Nelson Lane; Warrant service, River Road; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Warrant service, Quail Run Drive; Theft, Ridge Drive; Follow up, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Civil dispute, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Front St.; Larceny, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Tye Brook Hwy.; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Fraud, Fox Run; Warrant service, Cub Creek Road; Traffic control, Front St.; Noise complaint, Pine Hill Lane; Miscellaneous call, Laurel Road; two traffic stops;
April 27:
Structure fire, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, River Road; Welfare check, Rodes Farm Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, James River Road; Suspicious activity, River Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Rockfish Crossing; Warrant service, Quail Run Drive; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Ridge Drive; Trespass, Wheelers Cove Road; Burglary alarm, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Coxs Creek Lane; Reckless driving, Radford Lane; Follow up, Ryan Circle; Follow up, Front St.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Adial Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; three traffic stops;
April 28:
Road hazard, River Road; Miscellaneous call, River Road; Loitering, Tan Yard Road; Civil dispute, Buena Vista Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Persimmon Hill Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Sleepy Hollow Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Front St.; Reckless driving, Old Stoney Creek Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Noise complaint, Lake Nelson Lane; Disturbance, Front St.; Traffic accident, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Property damage, Harpers Creek Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Laurel Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Walkers Mountain Road; Welfare check, James River Road; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Tye River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, James River Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Richmond Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; four traffic stops;
April 29:
Follow up, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Callohill Drive; Assist citizen, Callohill Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Tye River Road; Assist citizen, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Ridge Drive; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Old Turnpike Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Lowesville Road; Warrant service, East Branch Loop; Miscellaneous call, Woodson Road; two traffic stops;
April 30:
911 call, Post Office Lane; Assist citizen, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Hunting Lodge Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, North Fork Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Faber; Miscellaneous call, North Fork Road; Warrant service, Lake Nelson Lane; Warrant service, Montreal Lane; Civil dispute, Rockfish River Road; Warrant service, Buena Vista Drive; Road hazard, Adial Road; Follow up, Ridge Drive; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Lock out service, Rockfish River Road; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist agency, Callohill Drive; Disabled vehicle, Afton Mtn. Road; Reckless driving, Tye River Road; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Colleen Road; Disabled vehicle, Adial Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Building check, Beech Grove Road; Building check, Beech Grove Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Beech Grove Road; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Camping Ridge; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Callohill Drive; Building check, Front St.;
May 1:
Noise complaint, Wheelers Cove Road; Miscellaneous call, Tye River Road; 911 call, Post Office Lane; Noise complaint, Wheelers Cove Road; Noise complaint, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Keys Church Road; Trespass, Radford Lane; Fraud, S. Powells Island; Miscellaneous call, Russell Way; Burglary, Richmond Hwy.; Disturbance, Main St.; DUI, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Piney River Drive; Miscellaneous call, Carter Hill Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, High Peak; 11 traffic stops;
May 2: Burglary alarm, Mosbys Run; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Ridge St.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; Welfare check, Ridge Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Jones Overlook; Weapons violation, Union School Drive; Miscellaneous call, Russell Way; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Lock out service, Mosbys Rub; Civil dispute, Truslows Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Keys Church Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Lowesville Road.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office