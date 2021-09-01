Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls

Aug. 5
Fire alarm, Courthouse Square, Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Irish Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Glade Road; Disturbance, Salem Road; Warrant service, Miles Lane; Warrant service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Hillside Lane; Assist agency, Glass Hollow Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Chapel Hollow Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, North Fork Road; Traffic accident, Greenfield Road; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Gunter Hollow Lane; Follow up, Saunders Lane; Follow up, Gunter Hollow Lane; Follow up, Cub Creek Road; Assist citizen, Front St.; Transport, Courthouse Square; 2 traffic stops
Aug. 6
Disturbance, Old Ridge Road, Follow up, Adial Road, Traffic accident, Rock Spring Road, Reckless driving, Adial Road; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Miscellaneous call, Pigeon Hill Road; Miscellaneous call, Tye Brook Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Tanbark Drive; Welfare check, Zinks Mill School Road; Warrant service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, The Pines Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Ryan Circle; Theft, Aerial Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Stage Road; Miscellaneous call, Afton Mtn. Road; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Jones Creek Lane; Warrant service, James River Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Willow Mountain Lane; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Tye Brook Hwy.; 5 traffic stops
Aug. 7
Warrant service, Oak Ridge Road, Miscellaneous call, Irish Road, Traffic accident, Arrington Road, Warrant service, Cub Creek Road, Warrant service, Stagebridge Road, Follow up, Rockfish River Road, Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy., Harassment, Courthouse Square, Theft, Laurel Road, Assist citizen, Courthouse Square, Traffic accident, Ridge Drive, Assist citizen, Courthouse Square, Traffic accident, Caskie Drive, Follow up, Carter Road, Follow up, Salem Road, Follow up, Rockfish River Road, Building check, Williamstown Road, 7 traffic stops
Aug. 8
Disabled vehicle, Morse Lane, Civil dispute, Adial Road, Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square, Assist citizen, Courthouse Square, 911 call, Thomas Nelson Hwy., Suspicious person/vehicle, Glass Hollow Road, Lock out service, Diggs Mountain Road; Disturbance, Richmond Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Harassment, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Cedar Creek Road; Disturbance, Jones Creek Lane; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Afton Mtn Road; Miscellaneous call, River Road; 9 traffic stops
Aug. 9: Threats, Stagebridge Road; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Joshua Lane; Suspicious activity, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Tanbark Drive; Burglary alarm, Front St.; Property damage, Cedar Creek Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Sale Road; Property damage, Rose Mill Road; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Abandoned vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Front St.; Property damage, Arrington Road, 6 traffic stops
Aug. 10
Noise complaint, Ridge Drive; Welfare check, Campbells Mountain Road; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Fort Griffin Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Cow Hollow Road; Civil dispute, Walnut Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist agency, Rockfish River Road; Welfare check, Phoenix Road; Road hazard, Rockfish River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rockfish River Road; Drug violation, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Callohill Drive, ID Theft, Thurston Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Variety Mills Road; Transport, Courthouse Square
Aug. 11
Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Sunset Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Stagebridge Road; Suspicious activity, Saunders Lane; Warrant service, James River Road; Warrant service, James River Road; Warrant service, Ryan Circle; Follow up, Rockfish River Road; Warrant service, Hguhes Lane; Miscellaneous call, Proffitt Lane; Shots fired, James River Road; Burglary, Hidden Valley Lane; Fraud, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Mountain Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Richmond Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Old Elk Mountain Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish River Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Callohill Drive; Building check, Front St.; Assist citizen, Front St.; 3 traffic stops