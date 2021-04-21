Nelson County Sheriff's Office calls

March 29: Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Harassment, Main Street; Suspicious activity, Laurel Road; Miscellaneous call, Stevens Cove Road; Warrant service, Docs Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Morse Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Hit and run, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trash complaint, Farrar Bridge Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Bethel Lane; Larceny, Cabell Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Trespass, Rockfish River Road; Harassment, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Parrish Lane; Harassment, Phoenix Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Richmond Hwy.; Noise complaint, Richmond Hwy.; Stolen vehicle, Helena Lane;
March 30: Miscellaneous call, Zinks Mill School Road; Disturbance, Green Lane; Follow up, Front St.; Follow up, Salem Road; Trespass, Fox Hollow Road; Warrant service, Hunting Lodge Road; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Warrant service, Giles Lane; Follow up, Ridge Drive; Warrant service, Front St.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Walnut Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rhue Hollow Road; Civil dispute, Pleasant View Lane; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Montreal Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious person/vehicle, Harpers Creek Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Tye Brook Hwy.; four traffic stops;
March 31: Miscellaneous call, Ridge Street; Theft, High Peak Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Property damage, Rhue Hollow Road; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Salem Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Cabell Road; Larceny, James River Road; Building check, Firehouse Road; Suspicious activity, Taylor Creek Road; Assist agency, Patrick Henry Hwy; Trespass, Cannery Loop; Suspicious person/vehicle, Cannery Loop; Suspicious person/vehicle, Battery Hill; one traffic stop;
April 1: Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Fox Hollow Road; Burglary alarm, Laurel Road; Traumatic injury, Phoenix Road; Fraud, Tye River Depot Lane; Assist agency, Williamstown Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Hillside Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Twin Oaks Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Lock out service, Laurel Road; Warrant service, Mountain Road; Welfare check, James River Road; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Irish Road; two traffic stops;
April 2: Suspicious person/vehicle, James River Road; Burglary alarm, Lodebar Estates; Suspicious person/vehicle, James River Road; Disturbance, Adial Road; Disturbance, Rockfish River Road; 911 call, Piedmont Road; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Allens Creek Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Keys Chruch Road; Fraud, Diggs Mountain Road; Welfare check, Main Street; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Henrys Hill Lane; Trespass, Rockfish River Road; five traffic stops;
April 3: Burglary alarm, High Peak Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Hunting Lodge Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, Ridge Drive; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Warrant service, Giles Lane; Warrant service, Rainbow Drive; Warrant service, Front St.; Identity theft, Clark’s Hill Lane; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Berry Hill Road; Follow up, Montreal Lane; Abandoned vehicle, Irish Creek Road; Follow up, Buffalo Station Drive; Follow up, Marietta Lane; one traffic stop;
April 4: Welfare check, Rodes Farm Drive; Miscellaneous call, Falling Rock Drive; Suspicious person/vehicle, Lake Nelson Lane; Reckless driving, Salem Road; Civil dispute, Gunter Hollow Lane; Disturbance, Paloma Farm Lane; Follow up, James River Road; Welfare check, Callohill Drive; Disabled vehicle, Fitchfield Lane; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Stagebridge Road; Burglary alarm, Patrick Henry Hwy.; four traffic stops.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office