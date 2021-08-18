Nelson County Sheriff's Office: July 22 to July 28

July 22: Disturbance, Hughes Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Medical call, Poplar Tree Lane; Warrant service, Jenkins Lane; Warrant service, Lake Nelson Lane; Burglary alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Deer Run Lane; Assist citizen, Callohill Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Peoni Place; Road hazard, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Threats, Sunset Drive; Building check, Callohill Drive; Road hazard, James River Road; Building check, James River Road; 3 traffic stops
July 23: Suspicious person/vehicle, Buena Vista Drive; Trespass, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Theft, Hillside Lane; Suspicious person/vehicle, Ponton Lane; Road hazard, Rockfish River Road; Theft, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Lake Nelson Lane; Fraud, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Stolen vehicle, James River Road; Threats, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Civil dispute, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Warrant service, Eades Lane; Assist agency, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Durrett Town Road; Drug violation, Variety Mills Road; Follow up, Walnut Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Fletchers Lane; Civil dispute, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, East Lee Hwy.; Disturbance, Hughes Lane
July 24: Miscellaneous call, Norwood Road; Harassment, Warner Lane; Medical call, Tucson Lane; Follow up, Tye River Road; Road hazard, Richmond Hwy.; Follow up, Vineyard Lane; Follow up, Pharsalia Road; Follow up, Mountain Road; Civil dispute, Gladstone Road; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Gunter Hollow; Warrant service, Pharsalia Road; Assist citizen, Ridge Drive; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Assist agency, Walnut Lane; Warrant service, Blick Lane; Medical call, Morse Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square
July 25: Traffic accident, Irish Road; Lock out service, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Greenfield Road; Warrant service, Eades Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist agency, James River Road; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Medical call, Afton Mtn. Road; Burglary alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Wheelers Cove Road; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Burglary alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Follow up, Walnut Lane; Follow up, Walnut Lane; Follow up, Montreal Lane; Traffic accident, James River Road; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Road hazard, Floyd Lane; Warrant service, Pharsalia Road; 4 traffic stops
July 26: Suspicious person/vehicle, Sleepy Hollow Road; Suspicious activity, River View Lane; Road hazard, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; 911 call, Harvey Road; Suspicious activity, Salem Road; Suspicious person/vehicle, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Disturbance, Front St.; Lock out service, Buena Vista Drive; Suspicious activity, Buena Vista Drive; Assist agency, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Berry Hill Road; Follow up, Salem Road; Follow up, Shady Lane; Miscellaneous call, Tan Yard Road; Assist agency, Orchard Road; Follow up, Crawfords View Road; Follow up, Blick Lane; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Burglary alarm, Batesville Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; 3 traffic stops
July 27: Warrant service, James River Road; Assist agency, Rhue Hollow Road; Welfare check, James River Road; Disturbance, Adial Road; Civil dispute, Morse Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Theft, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Lock out service, Ridge Drive; Assist agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Gormes Drive; Burglary alarm, Afton Mtn. Road; Harassment, Orchard Park Lane; Reckless driving, James River Road; Burglary alarm, Daves Place; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Sleepy Hollow Road; 2 traffic stops
July 28: Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Buena Vista Drive; Miscellaneous call, Pharsalia Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Union Hill Drive; Warrant service, Tye River Road; Follow up, Front St.; Theft, Salem Road; Trespass, Deer Run Drive; Disturbance, Variety Mills Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist citizen, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious person/vehicle, Rose Mill Road; Medical call, Callohill Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, River Road; Road hazard, Tye Brook Hwy.; Road hazard, River Road; Disabled vehicle, Critzer Shop Road; 2 traffic stops
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office