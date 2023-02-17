The Nelson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man this week in connection with a 2022 incident involving sex-related offenses.
Christopher Heath Hunt was taken into custody after an outpouring of information the sheriff's office received from the Nelson community, according to a Feb. 14 post on the office's Facebook page.
Hunt faces one count of sodomy of a mentally incapacitated person, one count of object sexual penetration and one count of aggravated sexual battery, the sheriff's office said.
— Justin Faulconer