A Norwood resident with experience in the field will be the new director of the Nelson County Department of Social Services.

Brad Burdette assumes the position May 22, the NCDSS board announced Thursday.

Burdette is the current director of the Appomattox Department of Social Services, a position he’s held since 2011.

“Mr. Burdette has displayed a real commitment to public service and knowledge of all social service programs in his 22-year career across the state,” NCDSS Board Chair Edith Napier said in a release.

“The board and I believe that Mr. Burdette will work diligently to lead NCDSS staff in providing quality service to all.”

Before becoming ACDSS director, Burdette served as a social worker with the Roanoke City Department of Social Services, then as a senior social worker and then service programs manager with the Powhatan County Department of Social Services.

“I would like to thank the local social services board for their vote of confidence in me to lead and represent the department,” Burdette said in the release.

“As the director, I want to ensure that our department provides optimal customer service, creates a valued internal connection, fosters positive relationships with partners, increases efficiencies and produces efficient and effective future leaders. I appreciate the advantages that Nelson County possesses, and I am excited to bring my experience and expertise home to this amazing community.”

Burdette holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in sociology from Saint Paul's College in Lawrenceville.

“Brad brings over 22 years of experience in human services, policy, and leadership,” the NCDSS board said in the release.

Burdette is married to Nelson Heritage Center Executive Director Johnette Burdette and is the father of two children.

Former Nelson Social Services Director Angela Rose is retiring June 1 after 40 years of service with the department. The Nelson County Board of Supervisors honored Rose with a resolution May 9, “with great appreciation for her dedicated and steadfast service to Nelson County and its citizens throughout her tenure.”