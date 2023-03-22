Of the 684 people who answered a question in a Nelson County recreational needs assessment survey about the need for a public swimming facility in the county, 76% think such a facility is necessary.

Surveyed community members, then, seem to be in agreement about what kind of new public facility they’d like to see developed.

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors has been considering a recreation center for a county-owned 300-acre parcel near the county’s high school middle school complex, but supervisors seem less united on how best to use the property.

The Nelson County Parks & Recreation conducted the survey in January, and respondents were also asked to choose up to five recreation space types they think are most needed in the community from among 14 options. The greatest percentage of respondents selected a swimming facility (66%), followed by trails (51%), playgrounds (50%), a multi-use indoor facility (50%) and passive parks that preserve natural areas (49%).

Supervisors, county staff, and representatives from the project’s consultant, Architectural Partners, met March 7 to review the survey results and again discuss priorities for the Larkin property.

South District Supervisor Skip Barton has expressed his support for an outdoor pool and park on the property and said at the March meeting the people he represents are less interested in an indoor facility.

Of the 520 people who responded to another question about a public swimming facility, 37% think that facility should be indoor, 14% think it should be outdoor, and 49% don’t have a preference but just want to see a public pool available.

But much like a recent comprehensive plan survey, the recreation survey received the most responses from the Central and North districts, with 30% of participants identifying as residents of the Nellysford and Wintergreen area and 15% of respondents identifying as residents of the Afton and Rockfish area.

Principal Architect Gary Harvey listed concepts the board previously discussed for the property: a recreation or athletic facility, a career and technical training facility, an industrial and manufacturing site, a housing development, and a reservoir. He said the board had also talked about hydroelectric and solar energy opportunities and even an FFA facility for the public schools.

By the end of the meeting, Harvey had narrowed that list of priorities down to three with stakeholders’ input: a recreation center with an athletic component or athletic fields, a reservoir that could be used for recreation opportunities, and housing.

Aquatics and recreation

West District Supervisor David Parr listed his “A” priorities for the property as a recreation center with athletic fields and a reservoir for recreation and infrastructure; he listed his “B” priorities as housing and expanding FFA facilities; and his “C” priorities as a CTE facility, and energy opportunities, “...although I’m not too thrilled about a solar option unless it’s on structures...”

Parr added he is not in favor of any industrial or manufacturing uses on the property.

“I think without a doubt the pool has been a priority for a year and a half,” Board Chair Jesse Rutherford said.

A partnership with the YMCA also remains on the table. County Administrator Candy McGarry said the Piedmont Family YMCA would be interested in partnering with the county to operate the facility, but not in a new capital investment on top of its debt associated with building the Charlottesville YMCA facility.

“They’re very interested in keeping the conversation going on what our partnership could look like,” she added.

Expanding water and sewer capacity

A reservoir at Dillard Creek is a recent addition to the Larkin property discussions. Service Authority Executive Director George Miller said the Lovingston system is at 65% wastewater capacity and 63% freshwater capacity, and that once a community reaches 80% capacity it’s required to expand its system. According to Miller, the Sewage Treatment Plant in Colleen is a small facility with no expansion capability.

If a Dillard Creek reservoir is developed, another wastewater treatment plant would be needed to be built in tandem to expand the system’s capacity.

Affordable housing

Rutherford also talked about the idea of a land trust to address a lack of affordable housing in the county. As Rutherford explained it, through a land trust the county would not develop the housing itself, but outsource housing development to an entity like Habitat for Humanity that makes sure the housing is affordable for a certain demographic. Supervisor Ernie Reed also expressed support for the land trust idea.

Stakeholders have also discussed a phased approach to development, in which portions of the property are allocated for future use.

After the meeting, supervisors, county staff and consultants took a walking tour across the property, led by NCHS senior Matthew Drumheller, who lives nearby. The group started out near Drumheller’s Orchard and made their way east across the property and parallel to U.S. 29. Stakeholders followed an old logging trail through the wooded property, observing fairly level topography, then made their way down steeper terrain to Dillard’s Creek.