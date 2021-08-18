Nelson County supports regional internet expansion, pursuing grant for $5M project

Nelson County is participating as a partner in a Regional Internet Service Expansion (RISE) project as part of the effort to bring universal broadband access to all county homes in the next three years.
The resolution the Nelson County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Aug. 10 fully supports a grant application from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) and providing a local match of $1,125,000 from money the Nelson County Broadband Authority previously approved for the overall push for countywide broadband.
The RISE project is a partnership of Firefly Fiber Broadband, a subsidiary of Nelson County-based Central Virginia Electric Cooperative; Dominion Energy and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative. The Thomas Jefferson Planning Commission District also is involved in the project.
“Firefly is spreading its wings a bit,” Gary Wood, CEO of CVEC, said of the work undertaken across the region.
Preliminary planning for the regional project has identified 600 locations in Nelson County as being unserved without access to speeds faster than 25 Megabits per second down or 3 Megabits per second up, according to the resolution. The preliminary design includes 100 miles of fiber-optic cable to be installed in the county to make service available to those locations with construction costs estimated at $5 million.
CVEC will pass all its 9,071 electric accounts in the county with fiber by June 2022, according to a presentation given to supervisors.
The $1,125,000 local match in the VATI grant application, which is going forward on or before Sept. 14, comes from the Nelson authority’s December 2020 contribution toward universal broadband and is an important component of the process, Wood said.
“Having a match from the county helps in terms of the VATI scoring,” Wood said.
Construction for the regional project is planned to begin next year and reach completion in 2024, according to documents.
“This is good news,” Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said. “This is only going to expedite and get our much underserved areas access to internet faster.”