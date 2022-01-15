Nelson County surpasses 2,000 case mark for COVID-19

Nelson County recently surpassed the 2,000 mark of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.

As of Jan. 15 the county had 2,120 cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths related to the virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The Blue Ridge Health District, which includes Nelson, at the same time had just more than 33,130 cases combined across six localities and had 343 deaths.

Meanwhile, hospitalization rates for COVID-19 continue to climb in the Central Virginia area.

As of Jan. 13, 154 patients with COVID-19 occupied beds at Centra’s Lynchburg General, Southside Community and Bedford Memorial hospitals, up from 112 the prior week. The previous high was 109 patients, set in September.

The number of patients in Centra’s intensive care unit as of Jan. 13 stood at 21, of whom 12 have been placed on ventilators. Of those patients in intensive care, 17 are unvaccinated.

As a result of the rising case count, Centra is temporarily suspending all visitation at its hospitals, emergency departments, urgent care facilities, primary care practices and Centra Medical Group locations. The restriction does not apply to clergy, parents of minors, doulas and support personnel, Centra said in a news release. Exceptions will be made for end-of-life care.

The change took effect Jan. 13.

The rapid increase in COVID-19 cases has added significant stress on area emergency rooms, creating long waits. Centra’s news release noted the hospital census at all Centra facilities is at or beyond normal capacity and the testing capability in the Lynchburg area is strained.

Statewide, 18,942 cases were reported Jan. 13, which comes on the heels of a statewide single-day record of 26,175 set Jan. 8.

