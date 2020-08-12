Nelson County teachers awarded $10,000 in 23rd annual Smyth Education Awards

Nelson County Public Schools virtually presented their 23rd annual Smyth Education Awards to ten educators and school staff with a cash reward of $1,000 each.

According to an Aug. 7 news release, the award recognizes individuals for their performance throughout the year. The reward is made possible through a fund created by Gordon and Mary Beth Smyth and managed by the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge.

The 10 recipients are:

April Aldridge, a speech therapy and language development teacher at Tye River Elementary School; Clay Ashby, an administrative assistant at the school board office; Scott Belcher, band director at Nelson Middle School and Nelson County High School; Jennifer Campbell, English teacher at Nelson County High School; Wendy Lane, a special education teacher at Rockfish River Elementary School; Heather Mays, the food services manager at Tye River Elementary School; Ricki Perry, a guidance counselor at Nelson Middle School; Sandra Pollard, secretary at Tye River Elementary School; Brandon Stinson, third grade teacher at Tye River Elementary School; and Justice Turner, an instructional assistant in the Pre-K special education classroom at Tye River Elementary School.

Gordon and Mary Beth Smyth lived in Nellysford for nearly 30 years and have been supportive of Nelson County Public Schools in past years. Gordon died in 2011 and Mary Beth currently resides in Charlottesville.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.