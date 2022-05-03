Nelson County Times brings home Virginia Press awards

The Nelson County Times newsroom brought home seven awards from the Virginia Press Association's annual News & Advertising Contest.
The press association each year recognizes newspapers around the commonwealth for exceptional writing, photography, multimedia projects, graphics, newspaper design and advertising.
Results were announced virtually in late April. A list of award recipients is below.
First place
Video — Nick Cropper. In Nelson County, bell tolls for 500,000 lives lost.
Public Safety Writing — Nick Cropper. Afton rush hour, Fire chief's recovery, Drug trafficking guilty plea.
Second Place
Sports Feature Photo — Lee Luther Jr. Virus.
Slideshow or Gallery — Lee Luther Jr. Nelson drama students hit the stage for 'Charley's Aunt.'
Education Writing — Nick Cropper. In-person learning delays, Students brought back, HS seniors reflect.
Third Place
Sports Feature Photo — Lee Luther Jr. Chat.
Slideshow or Gallery — Lee Luther Jr. Steampunk exhibit.