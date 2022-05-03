 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nelson County Times brings home Virginia Press awards

PLay. 7.JPG

Nelson County High School drama students act out a scene from ‘Charley’s Aunt.’ The drama students won a state award in one act competition for the performance. A photo collection of the play by Lee Luther Jr. recently won a Virginia Press Association award for the Nelson County Times. 

 Lee Luther Jr. photos, for the Nelson County Times

The Nelson County Times newsroom brought home seven awards from the Virginia Press Association's annual News & Advertising Contest.

The press association each year recognizes newspapers around the commonwealth for exceptional writing, photography, multimedia projects, graphics, newspaper design and advertising.

Results were announced virtually in late April. A list of award recipients is below.

First place

Video — Nick Cropper. In Nelson County, bell tolls for 500,000 lives lost

Public Safety Writing — Nick Cropper. Afton rush hour, Fire chief's recovery, Drug trafficking guilty plea

Second Place

Sports Feature Photo — Lee Luther Jr. Virus. 

Slideshow or Gallery — Lee Luther Jr. Nelson drama students hit the stage for 'Charley's Aunt.' 

Education Writing — Nick Cropper. In-person learning delays, Students brought back, HS seniors reflect

Third Place

Sports Feature Photo — Lee Luther Jr. Chat.

Slideshow or Gallery — Lee Luther Jr. Steampunk exhibit

