The Nelson County Times newsroom brought home 14 awards from the Virginia Press Association’s annual News & Advertising Contest.

The press association each year recognizes newspapers around the commonwealth for exceptional writing, photography, multimedia projects, graphics, newspaper design and advertising.

The Nelson County Times also co-won the news sweepstakes award with its sister weekly, the Amherst New Era-Progress, in the Non-Daily 1 category.

Results were announced at a banquet in Richmond on May 6. A list of award recipients is below.

First place

Slideshow or Gallery — Paige Dingler, Taking the tractor to school

Front Page — Staff, March 10, May 26 and Dec. 29

Feature Photo — Lee Luther Jr., Focus

Public Notice Story — Emma Martin, New biosolids sites

Feature Profile Writing — Emma Martin, Son of Nelson County slave

Health, Science and Environmental Writing — Emma Martin, Pipeline easements, Little Bluestem, Pipeline documentary

Second Place

Personality or Portrait Photo — Lee Luther Jr., Lifestyle

Sports News Photo — Lee Luther Jr., Courage

Business and Financial Writing — Emma Martin, Teacher morale survey, Budget conflict, FFA field day

Feature Series or Continuing story — Emma Martin, Historic Black Schoolhouse

Feature story Writing — Emma Martin, Historic Black Schoolhouse

Feature Profile Writing — Emma Martin, Paul Saunders

Third Place

Personality or Portrait Photo — Lee Luther Jr., Move

Sports News Photo — Lee Luther Jr., Got him