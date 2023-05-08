The Nelson County Times newsroom brought home 14 awards from the Virginia Press Association’s annual News & Advertising Contest.
The press association each year recognizes newspapers around the commonwealth for exceptional writing, photography, multimedia projects, graphics, newspaper design and advertising.
The Nelson County Times also co-won the news sweepstakes award with its sister weekly, the Amherst New Era-Progress, in the Non-Daily 1 category.
Results were announced at a banquet in Richmond on May 6. A list of award recipients is below.
First place
Slideshow or Gallery — Paige Dingler, Taking the tractor to school
Front Page — Staff, March 10, May 26 and Dec. 29
Feature Photo — Lee Luther Jr., Focus
People are also reading…
Public Notice Story — Emma Martin, New biosolids sites
Feature Profile Writing — Emma Martin, Son of Nelson County slave
Health, Science and Environmental Writing — Emma Martin, Pipeline easements, Little Bluestem, Pipeline documentary
Second Place
Personality or Portrait Photo — Lee Luther Jr., Lifestyle
Sports News Photo — Lee Luther Jr., Courage
Business and Financial Writing — Emma Martin, Teacher morale survey, Budget conflict, FFA field day
Feature Series or Continuing story — Emma Martin, Historic Black Schoolhouse
Feature story Writing — Emma Martin, Historic Black Schoolhouse
Feature Profile Writing — Emma Martin, Paul Saunders
Third Place
Personality or Portrait Photo — Lee Luther Jr., Move
Sports News Photo — Lee Luther Jr., Got him