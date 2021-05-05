 Skip to main content
Nelson County Times staff wins 8 Virginia Press Association awards
20210128_amh_news_office_p2

The Amherst-Nelson Publishing office at 134 Second St. in Amherst. 

 Justin Faulconer

The Nelson County Times won eight awards from the Virginia Press Association’s annual News & Advertising Contest.

The press association each year recognizes newspapers around the commonwealth for exceptional writing, photography, multimedia projects, graphics, newspaper design and advertising.

The Nelson County Times, which competes in the Non-Daily Group 1 category, was recognized with three first-place awards, two second-place awards and three third-place awards.

The Amherst New Era-Progress, the Nelson weekly newspaper’s sister publication, won six first-place awards, five second-place awards and two third-place awards. The weeklies combined were recognized with 21 awards.

Results were announced virtually last week. For the second consecutive year, an in-person gathering wasn’t held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A list of Nelson County Times award recipients is below.

First placeCombination Picture and Story: Ash Brownd, Nick Cropper and Lee Luther, Jr.: “Overcoming the obstacles”

Front Page Design: Ash Brownd and David Van Dyk

Feature Photo, Lee Luther, Jr.

Second placePictorial Photo, Lee Luther Jr.: “Mask”

Government Writing, Nick Cropper

Third placeSlideshow or Gallery, Lee Luther Jr.: “Halloween spirit at Nelson Middle School”

Sports Feature Photo, Lee Luther Jr.: “Fresh”

Sports News Photo, Lee Luther Jr.

