Nelson County to evaluate site for business park potential

A few supervisors said they can’t imagine large industry would come to Nelson and discussed concerns of preserving the county’s rural makeup. The potential venture of developing such a park was referred to during the board’s discussion as a risk.

“Even though you build it there’s no guarantee you’re going to get a return on investment any time soon,” Carter told supervisors. “But it would enhance the county’s ability, at least I think so, to attract business and industry, new jobs for the county ... it’s a question if you want to be competitive or not.”

Carter said having a business park available doesn’t have to mean a large-scale manufacturer providing hundreds of jobs will come in.

“If the county develops the park and owns the park, we would decide who goes into the park,” Carter said, noting the board’s local control in preserving the rural nature Nelson is known for.

Rutherford said the term business park may not be as intense as one could think, adding it could attract users as simple as a software developer of 10 employees or a think tank group.

“I do not foresee a future for Nelson where there’s a major industry,” Rutherford said, adding the county’s population of roughly 15,000 doesn’t factor well into such plans.