Nelson County to use $10K in grant money to safely welcome travelers back to area

Nelson County Tourism received $10,000 as part of a grant program meant to offset heavy losses felt by the COVID-19 pandemic and aid the county in safely bringing travelers back.

The Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) DMO WanderLove Recovery Grant Program, a new grant made available to Virginia’s Destination Marketing Organizations, has gifted grant monies to localities throughout the commonwealth in order to fund recovery marketing initiatives, according to a news release.

The release states Nelson County Tourism will use the money to position the county as a road trip destination with print, social and digital media campaigns while also leveraging the area’s road trip destinations to inspire travel in the summer and fall.

“The primary economic engine of Nelson County is tourism,” Maureen Kelley, the county’s director of economic development and tourism, said in the release. “However, because of its reliance on the hospitality business sector, the County’s tax revenue saw a sharp decline the last quarter of its fiscal year, which occurred during the beginning of the health crisis.”

Kelley added that, along with the leadership of VTC, the grant will help to position Nelson County to safely welcome travelers back to the area.

“There is a lot of pent-up demand for leisure travel and people are seeking safe, close-to-home destinations that allow for social distancing and access to open spaces.”

As part of the program, 90 Destination Marketing Organizations received a share of a total of $866,504.