Nelson County voters tilt in favor of Rep. Bob Good, election results show

With all but one precinct reporting in Nelson County as of Thursday afternoon, U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, won a majority of the Nelson vote, or 52.2%, according to unofficial election results.

Good, who secured a second term by winning against Democrat challenger Josh Throneburg, received 3,655 votes in 11 of of 12 precincts. He edged Throneburg in the Rockfish and Faber precincts and more comfortably carried the precincts in Lovingston, Schuyler, Shipman, Gladstone, Roseland and Montebello, according to unofficial election results.

Throneburg received about 53% of the vote in the Nellysford precinct and had 79% of votes mailed in by Election Day, data on the Virginia Department of Election website shows. Early in-person voting also titled heavily in favor of Throneburg, who had roughly 63% in that category, or 984 votes.

Overall, the Democratic challenger had 3,330 votes in Nelson County, or 47.5%, with mailed-in absentee ballots received by the deadline and processed after Election Day still outstanding.

Good's showing in Nelson County this year was better compared to the county's turnout for him in 2020. That year, he received 4,561 votes in Nelson while Democrat Cameron Webb had 4,618 votes in the county.

Throneburg conceded on Election Night and congratulated Good on the victory.

"I’ve looked at the numbers and it appears that tonight, we’ve come up short," Throneburg said in a statement. "It has been a long, hard-fought race, but I have just called Bob Good and congratulated him on his election to a second term in office. I’m so grateful to the people who supported me through this campaign — the tireless volunteers, the local committees, the grassroots donors who helped us do everything from gassing up our cars to putting commercials up on television."

Throneburg, a minister, said he will pray for Good.

"I will pray for Bob Good, and pray that he can rise to the challenge of being a representative who helps those people build the world they seek," Throneburg said in his statement.

Good's "Bob Good for Congress" Facebook page post after the election said his win shows patriotic Virginians made their voices heard and sent a clear message to Washington that "conservative values are here to stay."

Nelson County Republican Committee Chair Carlton Ballowe said the local GOP was pleased to see Good carry Nelson this year but won't be content until the county catches up with the rest of the 5th District, where the margin of victory was 58% to 42%.

Ballowe said Good has done a tremendous job representing the largely rural district.

"We look forward to him serving this upcoming term and as many more as he is willing," Ballowe said. "It is so refreshing to have a political leader who is completely transparent about where he stands on issues. Bob knows what he believes, why he believes it, and fearlessly expresses it. Even those who aren't in 100% agreement appreciate the fact that he respects their right to know exactly where their representative in Congress stands."

During the Republican primary in 2020, Good ousted Nelson County businessman Denver Riggleman, who recently declared he was leaving the Republican Party to become an independent.

Ballowe believes Good has won over more Republicans in Nelson, which is reflected in the improved turnout.

"I think he did better in Nelson than two years ago because many of the voters who resented the fact that he defeated a Nelsonian in 2020 in order to gain the seat he now holds have gotten over the disappointment and realize what a good job Bob is doing," Ballowe said.

At an August appearance before the Amherst County Republicans, Good said he is for constitutional free speech, the Second Amendment right to bear arms, energy independence and bringing jobs back to the United States, two areas he added were making strides under the presidency of Donald Trump; a balanced budget, backing law enforcement and parental involvement in the public school system.

“We’re not afraid of the other side speaking out because we know they’re wrong,” Good said at the Amherst GOP meeting in August. “The only reason we win is because we’re right on the issues.”

On abortion, Good also said he is leading the fight for the Life of Conception Act and emphasized the GOP needs “to be the party of life,” referring to the Democrats as “the party of death.”

The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress contributed.