Nelson County's tax rates to remain unchanged

Following approval of the tax rates, which McGarry said did not require a public hearing because there was no proposed changes, supervisors also unanimously approved the annual personal property tax relief that saw a 1% decrease from 2020.

Qualifying vehicles with an assessed value of $1,001 to $20,000 are eligible for 38% tax relief under the resolution passed by supervisors April 13. Vehicles with an assessed value of more than $20,000 also are eligible to receive 38% tax relief, but only on the first $20,000 of assessed value.

Qualified vehicles with an assessed value of $1,000 or less are eligible for 100% tax relief. Vehicles such as those for business or farm use or motor homes are not eligible for any form of tax relief.

McGarry said the decrease from 39% would let the county distribute roughly $1.6 million — or 98% — of its allocated relief funds.

While waiving the machinery and tools tax no longer is on the table, Rutherford and Parr said they instead supported taking a look at the county’s pet tax, changing it from an annual tax to one that only is collected once for the pet’s lifetime.