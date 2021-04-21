Nelson County's tax rates to remain unchanged

Local tax rates will remain unchanged in calendar year 2021 following a unanimous vote by the Nelson County Board of Supervisors on April 13.
The rates per $100 of assessed value are:
real property tax, $0.72;
tangible personal property, $3.45;
machinery and tools, $1.25; and
mobile home tax, $0.72.
Director of Finance Candy McGarry said staff recommends approval of the level rates, noting the current draft fiscal year 2022 budget that takes effect July 1 is built “on the basis of no change in the current tax rates.”
Vice Chair Jesse Rutherford, who had previously advocated for waiving the collection of machinery and tools tax, changed course following a meeting with county staff and other personnel. He noted while revenues only reflect about $60,000, a larger portion is collected under personal property section of the budget equaling roughly $300,000.
“What shows in our report is machinery and tools; there’s more to it than that,” West District Supervisor David Parr said. “It’s a lot more than we thought.”
Rutherford asked staff going forward if there was a way to break out the full number, stating it would be “healthy going forward.”
Following approval of the tax rates, which McGarry said did not require a public hearing because there was no proposed changes, supervisors also unanimously approved the annual personal property tax relief that saw a 1% decrease from 2020.
Qualifying vehicles with an assessed value of $1,001 to $20,000 are eligible for 38% tax relief under the resolution passed by supervisors April 13. Vehicles with an assessed value of more than $20,000 also are eligible to receive 38% tax relief, but only on the first $20,000 of assessed value.
Qualified vehicles with an assessed value of $1,000 or less are eligible for 100% tax relief. Vehicles such as those for business or farm use or motor homes are not eligible for any form of tax relief.
McGarry said the decrease from 39% would let the county distribute roughly $1.6 million — or 98% — of its allocated relief funds.
While waiving the machinery and tools tax no longer is on the table, Rutherford and Parr said they instead supported taking a look at the county’s pet tax, changing it from an annual tax to one that only is collected once for the pet’s lifetime.
Parr said changing to a lifetime tax would put less of a financial burden on residents and and the Nelson County Treasurer’s office. He also noted it would encourage more residents to license their pets if the tax only was collected once.
Parr told the board that both the treasurer’s office and Nelson County Animal Control both support the change.
County Administrator Steve Carter suggested supervisors maintain flexibility in the ordinance by giving residents the choice of either an annual or lifetime tax. He said this would better meet the needs of people who have older dogs or move in and out of the county often.
He also recommended increasing the annual tax rate to better cover the treasurer office’s costs. Parr said he didn’t agree with that, saying if that were the proposal he would vote against it.
“For me, the original purpose was to first and foremost was to eliminate a tax and a lot of work that didn’t bring in a lot of revenue for the treasurers office and now what we’re rolling into is we’re doubling the work for the treasurers office,” Parr said.
Rutherford instructed staff to draft a potential public hearing on the matter to be revisited in the coming months.